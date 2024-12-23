Missouri football delivered its first major move of its offseason period through the transfer portal. The Tigers landed one of the top quarterbacks available in Beau Pribula on Sunday, who comes via Penn State.

Pribula's agency Aurum Sports confirmed the move to Mizzou with Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He became a coveted portal target the moment he entered. Pribula ranked No. 4 among top portal QBs available by 247Sports.

The now former Nittany Lions QB left before Penn State knocked off SMU to open the College Football Playoffs. Pribula's decision sparked multiple reactions from his teammates. His former head coach James Franklin delivered a strong statement about the move before the CFP contest.

“I can give you my word: Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program, and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season,” Franklin said, per Michael Gallagher of Athlon Sports. “But the way the portal is, and the timing of it and the way our team is playing, and when you play the position of quarterback and there’s only one spot, and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation. And I agree with him.”

Missouri filling immediate need with ex-Penn State QB

Pribula's arrival comes during a critical transition time for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the 9-3 Tigers.

Brady Cook is on his way out of Columbia. Cook already played his senior season with Mizzou.

Pribula never took the starting reins at State College. He wound up splitting time with Drew Allar. However, PSU found ways to throw him onto the field.

Penn State took advantage of his dual-threat capabilities. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns while tossing nine through the air.

Pribula showed his accuracy in limited duty this past season. He hit 11-of-13 passes for 98 yards and threw one touchdown against Wisconsin. He tacked on 28 rushing yards in that Oct. 26 victory over the Badgers.

Zenitz adds Pribula took portal visits with Iowa, Central Florida and Ole Miss. He also had a future trip to Indiana in the works. However, that IU visit in now canceled, according to Zenitz.

Missouri finishes out the season against Iowa in the Music City Bowl. That game is set for Dec. 30.