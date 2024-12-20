The Penn State football team is preparing for the first-round College Football Playoff game against SMU on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. With the Notre Dame-Indiana game kicking off the Playoff on Friday in a snowy atmosphere, the Penn State-SMU game is another that is expected to have some snow on the field.

However, with the Penn State football team preparing for the Playoff, the Nittany Lions also saw backup quarterback Beau Pribula enter the transfer portal earlier in the week. The controversial college football calendar with the bowl games, Playoff, and portal happening simultaneously puts players in a difficult predicament.

Pribula entering the portal and not being available for Penn State in the Playoff is a tough blow, and it has sparked plenty of reactions amid the calendar debate. His Penn State teammates also have chimed in on the turn of events, including offensive lineman Nick Dawkins, per Daniel Gallen of Lions247.

“It's a tough situation,” Dawkins said. “Beau is one of the best teammates I've ever had. A selfless individual, contributed a lot to our team, both on and off the field. And obviously, he was in a tough situation.”

The timing hurts for Penn State, but if Pribula stayed through the Playoff, his opportunities might have shrunken with the window closing on December 28.

Penn State QB Drew Allar dishes on Beau Pribula's exit

While Penn State got some big news with starting QB Drew Allar announcing his return, it made even more sense for Pribula to find other interested schools and hit the portal.

Still, Allar admitted the timing of the move is “unfortunate” and it isn't Pribula's fault one bit.

“It's challenging, and it's unfortunate, just that it has to be this way because obviously, I know he didn't really necessarily want it to be this way, and unfortunately, that's the landscape of college football right now,” Allar said. “It is what it is, unfortunately.”

This is just one move that has brought up some interesting conversations, and Urban Meyer admitted it was a tough situation. Former Penn State star Micah Parsons also called out the NCAA for the timing of the calendar, and maybe those things will be fixed in the offseason.

With Pribula heading out and set to play elsewhere, Allar knows his former backup will succeed.

“He's going to kill it wherever he goes, and he's going to have a really, really good year wherever he goes. He's going to fit in really well. He's going to adapt to the team really well, just because of the type of human he is and the type of work ethic he has. I wish him nothing but the best again,” Allar said.

So far, Pribula has heard from several schools, including Missouri, UCF, and Iowa.