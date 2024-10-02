ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a top-25 SEC battle as Missouri faces Texas A&M. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Missouri enters the game sitting at 4-0 on the year. They dominated in their first two games, beating Murray State and Buffalo a combined 89-0. They would then face Boston College. Boston College would have a 14-3 lead in the second quarter, but Missouri would rally. They would lead at the end of the first half, and go on to win 27-21. They would then face Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt led 13-10 at the end of the half, but Missouri would take the lead. AJ Newberry would score with 21 seconds left to force overtime. There, both teams would score a touchdown. In the second overtime, Missouri would hit a field goal, but Vanderbilt would miss to give Missouri the 30-27 win. They had last week off as they prepare for Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M enters the game at 4-1. They lose the opening game of the year to Notre Dame 23-13. They would then beat McNeese and Florida in back-to-back weeks. Texas A&M would struggle against Bowling Green, as it was a three-point game going into the fourth quarter. Texas A&M would win 26-20 though. They would then face Arkansas. Texas A&M would be tied with Arkansas at the half, but Arkansas would take the lead in the fourth quarter. Still, Texas A&M would score a touchdown on a Tre Watson reception, leading them to the 21-17 victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Texas A&M Odds

Missouri: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri has been led by Brady Cook. Cook has completed 92 of 134 passes this year. He has thrown for 946 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Cook has just one interception this year, while he has been sacked four times. Cook has also been solid on the ground this year, running for 97 yards and four touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Theo Wease Jr. He has 26 receptions for 287 yards on the year. The big play threat has been Luther Burden III. Burden has 19 receptions for 257 yards. He has also scored four times this year. Rounding out the top receivers is Marquis Johnson. He has 12 receptions for 117 yards. In the running game, Nate Noel has led the way. He has 69 carries this year for 441 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Carroll has also run well. He has 35 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri is 16th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 11th in opponent yards per game while sitting 19th against the rush and 17th against the pass. Marvin Burks Jr. has led the way. He leads the team with 24 tackles, while also having a pass breakup and an interception. Further, Chris McClellan is third on the team in tackles and has 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble. Finally, Khalil Jacobs has two sacks on the year to lead the team.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Weigman is the starting quarterback for Texas A&M. He has completed 23 of 44 passes for 225 yards this year. He has two touchdown passes with two interceptions and two sacks. He has also run 11 times for 65 yards. He has been injured and missed time, coming into this game questionable to play. Marcel Reed will be in at quarterback if Weidman cannot go. Reed has completed 43 of 79 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns. He has been sacked four times, but also run for 230 yards and two scores.

Cyrus Allen has led the way in receiving. He has 11 receptions for 203 yards and a score this year. Meanwhile, Noah Thomas has been great as well. He has 16 receptions for 187 yards and a score. Finally, Jahdae Walker has nine receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Le'Veon Moss has led the way. He has 76 carries for 471 yards. He has scored three times as well. Amari Daniels has also been solid. He has 48 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M is 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 47th in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the rush while sitting 81st against the pass. Nic Scourton has been solid this year. He has three sacks as well as two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Will Lee has been solid as well. He has six pass breakups and an interception. Further, Marcus Ratcliffe has three interceptions and a forced fumble this year.

Final Missouri-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Missouri has had an extra week to prepare for this game but has struggled the last two games. Texas A&M has struggled the last two games as well. The difference in this game will be Brady Cook and Luther Burden. While Texas A&M has been good at creating turnovers, they will not be able to slow down Burden and the Missouri passing attack. Take Missouri in this one.

Final Missouri-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Missouri ML (+110)