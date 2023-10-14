The Missouri Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Missouri Kentucky prediction and pick. Find how to watch Missouri Kentucky.

The Missouri Tigers have a long list of brutal losses in their history, games they not only failed to win, but games which would have meant so much to the school if they had been able to prevail. The “Fifth Down Game” against Colorado comes to mind, as does the 1997 “Flea Kicker” against Matt Davison and Nebraska. Once every several years, it seems, Missouri arrives at a moment of great consequence and has victory in its grasp, only for something crazy to happen.

Such was the case once again for Mizzou against LSU last Saturday.

A win over LSU would have kept Missouri unbeaten and given the Tigers a chance to make a run at the SEC East championship. At the very least, Missouri would have begun to be a serious contender for a New Year's Six bowl bid. Missouri, down 42-39, was driving down the field against a weak LSU defense late in the game. The Tigers had 2nd and short and were poised to get another first down in LSU territory on their way to a go-ahead touchdown. Then, it happened: something ridiculous and untimely which dismantled the Tigers' plans. A false start on second down put Missouri in a much worse down and distance situation. The next two plays went haywire, and Missouri failed to score. The Tigers got the ball back one last time in the final minute, still with an outside chance of kicking a field goal and sending the game into overtime, but a pick-six ended their hopes. They lost to LSU despite outplaying their opponent for a large portion of the game and having led by 15 points.

Missouri has to find a way to refocus and block out the memory of that loss when it faces Kentucky in Week 7.

Here are the Missouri-Kentucky College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Kentucky Odds

Missouri Tigers: +2.5 (-104)

Kentucky Wildcats: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How To Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Missouri Could Cover the Spread

Missouri's offense played really well for most of the day against LSU last week despite falling short in the end. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks like a much better player than he was a year ago. He has grown and evolved under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Cook's consistency in the passing game gives Missouri a leg up on a Kentucky passing attack which has not been nearly as effective under Devin Leary, the transfer from North Carolina State who was supposed to give the Wildcats ample upside. Cook versus Leary goes to the Tigers, not the Cats. That's why Missouri will cover the spread on the road in Lexington.

Why Kentucky Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are a good team at home. They pummeled Florida by 19 points in Lexington earlier in the season. They didn't play well at all at Georgia, but as they come home to face a Missouri team with a very inconsistent defense, they face a much better matchup. Missouri's offense ran wild against LSU, but LSU has a bad defense. Kentucky's defense is far better and should be able to contain Brady Cook. Devin Leary can feast on the Mizzou secondary one week after being smothered by Georgia.

Final Missouri-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup of relatively equal teams. It's a game you should stay away from.

Final Missouri-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -2.5