The MLB playoffs are a different animal that makes even the game's best players look like a shell of themselves sometimes. October is when the stars shine the brightest and clutch performances turn into moments that become lasting images for franchises. A select set of ballplayers were born for the spotlight and the MLB postseason is the perfect stage to turn unknowns into household names and for superstars to cement their legacies.

There's something to be said about how a player/team finishes the regular season. Whether contending for an individual award or trying to help will a team to the MLB playoffs, playing well to close the season is something every baseball player should strive to do. If a player is fortunate enough to play for a postseason team, carrying momentum into the postseason can make a world of difference.

While this list of playoff game-changes includes former MLB All-Stars, the five players mostly flew under the radar in the first half. They've since emerged as significant contributors to their respective teams and are poised to make an impact during the playoffs.

Jorge Soler, OF/DH, Braves

It wasn’t long ago Jorge Soler played hero for the Atlanta Braves in the postseason. He might be on the verge of doing so again. The 2021 World Series MVP has seen the ball well over the last three months but has kicked things up a notch since the All-Star break.

In 24 games since the Midsummer Classic, Soler is hitting .310 with a 1.031 OPS, six home runs, five doubles and 18 RBIs. He hit four home runs and collected nine RBIs in a three-game span last week, going 7-for-13 against the Colorado Rockies. Soler extended his on-base streak to 22 games on Wednesday, although he did exit with a mild hamstring injury worth monitoring.

The Braves hope Jorge Soler can shake off the ailment quickly and keep mashing atop their lineup. If he can bring the same October magic to Atlanta that he did three years ago, the Braves won’t be a team anyone wants to see. After going 1-for-8 in two playoff games with the Miami Marlins last year, Soler is due for more postseason fireworks.

Randy Arozarena, LF, Mariners

Another trade acquisition making an immediate impact on his new team, Randy Arozarena has provided a much-needed spark to Seattle's lineup. He had six hits across his first four games as a Mariner and shined in front of the Seattle faithful during his first homestand.

Arozarena's numbers during the nine-game stretch included a .300 batting average, four doubles and nine runs while delivering several jaw-dropping defensive plays in left field. The Mariners went 6-3 and are 9-7 since Arozarena joined following seven losses in eight before his trade on July 26.

After a horrible start to the season that saw Arozarena carry an average below .200 into July, the 2023 All-Star has found something over the last six weeks. His delayed breakout goes back even further as he has a .291/.407/.517 slash line since June 14.

Every baseball fan remembers Arozarena's historic 2020 postseason that put him on the MLB map. The Mariners have work to do to play in October – they trail the Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games in the AL West before Thursday's action – but Arozarena's presence ensures there will at least be some entertaining baseball in Seattle the rest of the way.

Justin Martinez, RHP, Diamondbacks

Although Justin Martinez is probably the biggest unknown on this list, the Arizona Diamondbacks' flamethrowing right-hander is putting together a phenomenal rookie campaign. Getting rocked last year during his first taste of the MLB didn’t faze the 23-year-old and he's quickly become one of the most reliable bullpen arms in the league.

Martinez ranks 14th among qualified relievers with a 1.89 ERA and is one of five to throw at least 50 innings and strikeout more than 10 batters per nine innings with a sub-two ERA this season. He went over 20 consecutive innings without allowing a run earlier this year and has yet to surrender one in six August appearances.

The D-backs are handing Martinez the ball later in games, a sign their trust in him is growing. He hasn’t appeared before the seventh inning in a game since July 4 and recorded his first three saves of the season this month. Arizona's bullpen was a significant factor in their postseason run in 2023. The expectation is Martinez and Co. will do the same this year for the best team in baseball since June.

Jackson Merrill, CF, Padres

Lost in all the Paul Skenes pandemonium are several MLB rookies who are establishing themselves as mainstays at the highest level. San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill is among that group and is budding into a star amid a torrid stretch since the All-Star break.

Merrill had respectable numbers in the first half but has found another gear over the last four weeks. During that span he's fourth in the National League in batting average (.329) and sixth in OPS (1.017) with more than half of his 28 hits going for extra bases (seven doubles, three triples, five home runs). He's one of eight players in the entirety of MLB with 20 runs and 20 RBIs in the second half.

Perhaps what's most impressive about Merrill's first year in the bigs is his defensive ability in the outfield. Drafted as a shortstop, the Padres converted Merrill to center field this year despite the 21-year-old having zero experience at the position in the minors. He looks like a natural out there and is top 20 among all outfielders in outs above average and outfield catch probability, according to Baseball Savant.

The reigning National League Player of the Week would be a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year were it not for the monumental stuff of Skenes. Still, Merrill is an integral part of San Diego's success and should be a delight to watch in the MLB playoffs.

Jack Flaherty, RHP, Dodgers

Jack Flaherty's revival has been nothing short of incredible. After finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2018 and placing fourth in MVP voting the following year, Flaherty posted a 4.42 ERA from 2020-2023. His season ERA was nearly 5.00 in 2023 and he had a 6.75 ERA in nine games with the Baltimore Orioles.

This year Flaherty carried a 2.95 ERA through 18 starts with the Detroit Tigers before being dealt to the Dodgers. He tossed six shutout innings in his debut with LA and won his second start after striking out 10 through 5 2/3 innings. Three of his last five outings were quality starts and he allowed more than two earned runs in a single start only twice since May 30.

Flaherty has postseason experience with 25 innings under his belt. He was rusty in his lone appearance with Baltimore last year, allowing one run and walking three in two innings. He fanned eight and scattered six hits with one run across six innings in his last MLB playoff start in 2020. With all of the Dodgers' injuries, they'll need Flaherty to dial up his best over the next 10 weeks.