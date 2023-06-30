Four Texas Rangers have been selected to start in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the most of any team this year. Infielders Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, and catcher Jonah Heim will represent the Rangers for the American League. Four All-Star starters is a franchise record for the Rangers.

Jung and Heim are first-time All-Stars, Semien earns his second selection, and Seager his fourth.

The rest of the AL's All-Star starters come from just three teams. Shohei Ohtani (P/DH) and Mike Trout (OF) represent the Los Angeles Angels. Randy Arozarena (OF) and Yandy Diaz (1B) represent baseball's best team, the Tampa Bay Rays. Finally, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (OF) rounds out the starting lineup.

The Rangers are sustaining a surprising breakout season spearheaded by the high-dollar free agents they've added the last couple of years. Texas has baseball's fourth-best record at 49-32 and stands 5.5 games above the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite losing Jacob deGrom for the season to Tommy John Surgery, the Rangers rank seventh in team ERA, thanks to strong seasons from starters Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Martin Perez.

Although he missed 32 games with an injury, Corey Seager is on fire this season, slashing .345/.411/.609 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs. He doesn't qualify amongst stat leaders, but his average would rank first in the AL and second in baseball.

Meanwhile, Marcus Semien leads the team with 3.4 WAR and 24 doubles.

The biggest weakness the Rangers have is the bullpen. Still, they head into the All-Star break with a comfortable lead in their division and their eyes set on October.