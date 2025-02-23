The New York Mets have already made waves this offseason by signing Juan Soto to a historic contract, solidifying their position as serious contenders in the National League. However, there are still moves to be made if they want to maximize their potential before Opening Day. Two key transactions would put them in an even stronger position: trading Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte to free up roster flexibility and acquiring Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners to bolster their rotation.

Find a way to trade both Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte

With a revamped roster, Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte no longer fit into the Mets' long-term plans. McNeil, once a batting champion, has seen his production decline over the past two seasons. He finished 2024 with a .238/.308/.384 slash line, a significant drop from his All-Star form. While he had a strong second half, rebounding with a .289 average and seven home runs in 41 games, the Mets have younger, cheaper options waiting in the wings.

The emergence of Luisangel Acuña, along with potential contributions from Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Jett Williams, means second base is well-covered. Trading McNeil would clear up playing time for these younger players while potentially bringing back a bullpen arm or prospect depth.

The challenge is McNeil’s contract—he’s owed $31.5 million over the next two seasons, making it tough to find a suitor willing to take on the full salary. The Mets may have to eat some of his salary to facilitate a trade, but that’s a worthwhile price to pay for roster flexibility.

Marte’s situation is even more pressing. The 36-year-old outfielder is set to make $20.75 million in the final year of his deal, but he no longer has a place in the starting lineup. With Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Tyrone Taylor, and Soto filling the outfield, Marte is now a luxury the Mets can’t afford—both in terms of payroll and roster spots.

According to reports, the Mets are already open to moving Marte and are willing to cover part of his salary to make a deal happen. Contenders needing outfield depth, such as the Phillies, Giants, or Guardians, could have interest. While the return may not be significant, shedding part of Marte’s contract would give the Mets flexibility to add pitching depth or bullpen reinforcements.

Trade for Luis Castillo to bolster the rotation

While the Mets have made strides in strengthening their pitching staff by signing Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas, their rotation still lacks a true No. 1 starter to pair with Kodai Senga. That’s where Luis Castillo comes in.

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly been listening to offers for Castillo, with teams like the Cubs, Red Sox, Orioles, and Mets all expressing interest. Castillo finished 2024 with an 11-12 record and a 3.64 ERA while throwing 175.1 innings. A three-time All-Star, he’s one of the most reliable arms available on the market and is under contract through 2027 with a vesting option for 2028.

For the Mets, landing Castillo would be a game-changer. The rotation currently consists of Senga, Montas, Holmes, and David Peterson, with Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Jose Butto providing depth. However, injury concerns and inconsistencies make it clear that the team needs another front-line arm. Castillo would bring durability, strikeout ability, and postseason experience, giving the Mets a rotation strong enough to compete deep into October.

The challenge? Seattle won’t give Castillo away for cheap. The Mariners have been clear that any deal must improve their major league roster, meaning the Mets would likely need to part with one of their top young infielders or a pitching prospect.

One possible trade package could include Luisangel Acuña, who made his MLB debut last season and is projected to be an everyday player. While the Mets value Acuña’s versatility, the addition of Castillo might be worth the cost, especially with Brett Baty and Jett Williams in the pipeline. The Mets could also include Tylor Megill or Paul Blackburn to give Seattle an immediate rotation replacement.

The Mets have already made significant strides toward building a World Series contender, but they’re not done yet. Trading McNeil and Marte would clear up roster congestion and provide the financial flexibility to pursue pitching depth. Meanwhile, adding Luis Castillo would give them a true ace to pair with Senga, making their rotation one of the strongest in the National League. If the Mets want to maximize their championship window, these two moves would solidify their roster and ensure they’re in prime position to compete in 2025 and beyond.