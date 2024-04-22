The New York Yankees are off to an impressive 15-7 start, putting them first in the American League East. Trading for Juan Soto this past winter is certainly paying off, with the slugger serving as one of their best hitters so far. The Bronx Bombers now have an electric duo at the top of their lineup with Soto and Aaron Judge, but who is more important to the team's success?
MLB executives recently voted on just that and although Judge is off to a slow start, he just beat out Soto with eight votes to six for the former San Diego Padres outfielder.
What execs said about Aaron Judge
“The answer has to be Judge, right?” an NL exec said, via MLB.com. “The difference in production from him they got the last two years is a lot bigger than whatever variable outcomes Soto might have.”
“Judge … because he is the Yankees,” one National League executive said. “He’s the guy they know is going to be there forever, and although they hope the same for Soto, they don’t know yet. I think if Judge plays well, that team rolls. When he doesn’t, they don’t. But there are 29 other teams in the league that would love to have that question on their roster!”
Judge is only hitting .189 with three home runs in 20 games. Regardless, the Yankees are still one of the best offensive teams in the entire big leagues, which is impressive when their leader isn't flourishing. There's little doubt he'll figure things out at the dish soon, though.
What execs said about Juan Soto
“I would go with Soto,” an NL executive said. “He takes the pressure off of everyone else in the lineup — especially Judge — by getting on base, but also having the ability to drive in the people that get on in front of him. It also helps that he is in a contract year.”
“I think Soto might be more important based on the fact that they gave up prospects for him in hopes of securing him beyond this year and into free agency,” an NL executive said. “Ideally, Soto has a great year — which he’s off to a good start — develops those relationships and wants to stay, which would be unique for a [Scott] Boras client.”
Soto has five long balls and 20 RBIs already while batting .347. He's proven to be worth the blockbuster trade in the offseason which saw New York part ways with numerous prospects. Soto's free agency next winter is also an interesting topic, with Brian Cashman recently voicing his desire to sign the 25-year-old to a long-term deal.
The reality is both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are crucial to the Yankees' success and it will be like that all year long as this team aims to make a World Series run. But saying that Soto takes some pressure off Judge in the lineup? 100% true. A lot of the offensive burden has been on Judge's shoulders for the last couple of years and although he's carried the organization, I'm sure it's nice to have some help.