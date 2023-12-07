The MLB hot stove has yet to truly heat up, as free agency has come to a crawl, thanks mostly to those waiting on Shohei Ohtani's signing.

Before the 2023 MLB season even concluded, many were eagerly anticipating the offseason. This anticipation stemmed from the belief that this could be one of the more memorable free agency winters in recent memory, primarily due to one player: Shohei Ohtani. The two-way player had become so mesmerizing that, even on a losing team, he took precedence over almost anything else in the sport.

For this very reason, the MLB hot stove has barely simmered up to this point.

It's not that the question of where Ohtani is going hasn't been answered yet; it's that there have been barely the faintest whispers of where he potentially could be going. This lack of information has, in turn, stalled seemingly every other deal in the league. Consequently, not only have fans been focused on Ohtani's next whereabouts, but so have all MLB general managers, evident in the lack of movement within free agency thus far.

Apart from a few minor rumblings about his meetings with the Toronto Blue Jays and rumors that teams like the Atlanta Braves are still in the mix as a sleeper, or the usual Los Angeles Dodgers coveting, mum is the word on all things Ohtani. This is precisely how Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, wanted it as well, as they have warned teams to keep any and all negotiations between them in-house, or else it could be held against them.

Ohtani is once again showing how he is dominating the sport, though now it has shifted from the field to the MLB team front offices. No player in history has demanded this amount of attention, where one player's signing determines the rest of the league's future decisions. This further illustrates just how unique and generationally captivating Ohtani is—there's nothing comparable to him, now or before.

Yankees make first big move of winter, trading for Juan Soto

Whether through impatience or simply withdrawing from the Ohtani sweepstakes, teams like the New York Yankees have started making their moves, such as trading for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. The Yankees needed a splash, and they certainly made it by acquiring one of the best young hitters in the game. However, it more than likely means that Ohtani won't be settling in the Bronx. While Soto wasn't a free agent and was acquired through a trade, is this the first real flame to heat things up in what has been a chilly MLB free agency winter?

That's certainly what MLB fans are hoping for, as it's been a rather dull winter. This raises the question of how free agency can be improved. We're emerging from the first season where a number of literal game-changing new rules were implemented to speed up the game. So why not do the same for free agency, with hopes of generating greater appeal to the sport overall? Here's how to get free MLB hot stove cooking in the future.

Give MLB free agency a deadline like the NFL and NBA

To enhance the efficiency and timeliness of MLB's free agency, one approach could involve the implementation of a deadline, akin to the models adopted by the NFL and NBA. The current trend of top free agents delaying decisions until just before spring training commences has become an unfortunate commonplace occurrence, causing the baseball offseason to unfold at a notably sluggish pace, which unfortunately reflects like the game itself.

Moving up the arbitration deadline

Perhaps the MLB could speed up free agency by speeding up the arbitration deadline, moving it up from January to sometime in December. By advancing the deadline, teams could expedite the determination of specific dollar values for players, potentially prompting quicker decisions and signings in the free-agent market. This sort of adjustment, while maybe not the best available option, might still inject a degree of swiftness into what has become a prolonged and laborious process.