Shohei Ohtani has quite a few suitors in free agency, but it sounds like the Braves could be emerging as a sleeper in his sweepstakes

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani as the MLB Winter Meetings get underway, as the superstar pitcher/hitter hybrid is going to be expected to find a new home in the near future. The main suitors for Ohtani are well known by now, but there are rumors floating around that the Atlanta Braves could be emerging as a sleeper in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

Unsurprisingly, big clubs such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are leading the way for Ohtani, but no team has been busier than the Braves to begin the offseason. Could that be due to their desire to make a move for Ohtani? As the hot stove heats up, it's sounding like Atlanta could end up becoming another team worth watching in the race for Ohtani.

"The Braves are a team that we cannot overlook in the Ohtani sweepstakes." – @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/HUYruT3o9c — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2023

The allure of adding Ohtani, who is coming off his second MVP campaign, is pretty easy to understand. Ohtani is one of the best hitters (.304 BA, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 20 SB, 1.066 OPS) and pitchers (10-5, 3.14 ERA, 167 K, 1.06 WHIP) combined into one player. Ohtani isn't going to be pitching in 2024 after tearing his UCL in his throwing elbow, but he's still going to command a massive contract this offseason.

For a Braves team that is already one of the best squads in the entire league, adding Ohtani would be a dream come true. Of course, beating out the competition will be easier said than done, but all cards are on the table in regards to Ohtani's free agency decision. It seemed like we knew all the teams that were in on the Japanese two-way phenom, but it looks like we have another team worth monitoring in the Braves as the sweepstakes move forward.