The New York Yankees' blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres for outfielder Juan Soto on Wednesday has several historical implications.

Juan Soto is a 3-time All-Star + just turned 25 on Opening Day, he’ll play for his 3rd MLB team Soto will be the 1st player to make 3+ All-Star teams AND change teams twice ALL before turning 26 (h/t @EliasSports) nobody had ever been traded 2x THIS young while being THIS good https://t.co/3c6NFPXjEw — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 7, 2023

The Yankees acquired Juan Soto and fellow lefty outfielder Trent Grisham from the Padres on Wednesday. The Bronx Bombers dealt five players to San Diego: righties Michael King, Jhony Brito, and Drew Thorpe; center fielder Kyle Higashioka, and minor league pitcher Drew Thorpe.

The recent acquisition of former Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Verdugo gives the Yankees one of the best outfields in the majors. Verdugo joins a New York outfielders corps that includes Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, and Giancarlo Stanton. For his part, Stanton is more likely to continue as a designated hitter at this point of his career.

Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham give Yankees manager Aaron Boone three reliable lefties in his batting order for the 2024 MLB season. Soto and Verdugo also provide decent defense for the Bronx Bombers in the outfield.

However, there's no denying the pairing of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge will help the Yankees make up for their disappointing 2023 MLB campaign. New York finished with an 82-80 win-loss record and missed the postseason for the first time in seven years.

With the way things are going, the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will vie for supremacy in the AL East division in 2024. However, with the blockbuster acquisition of Juan Soto, don't act surprised if the Yankees crash the Orioles' and Rays' party next year.