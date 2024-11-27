The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks both find themselves in a sticky situation this offseason. They should be motivated to modify their rosters after missing the playoffs in 2024, but each club is saddled with an issue that could stymie any potential free agency pursuits they wish to embark on this winter.

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger will earn $27.5 million next season, while Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery collects $22.5 million. These talents enjoyed terrific 2023 campaigns, respectively, which means they should theoretically offer some appeal in the trade market. Finding a satisfactory deal will be demanding, though.

Given the reluctance surrounding the historically unhealthy Bellinger and the free-falling Montgomery, would the two National League franchises be best served to make a swap? This exact trade scenario was floated on MLB Network and evaluated by a longtime analyst.

“If I'm the Cubs, I'm not giving up Cody Bellinger for {Jordan Montgomery},” former three-time All-Star reliever Dan Plesac said on Tuesday. “You are saying ‘no chance.' If you're the Diamondbacks you hope they jump at it, but there is no way they're going to jump at that.”

Expand Tweet

Can the Cubs and Diamondbacks work something out?

One can actually argue that Chicago could use another arm with Kyle Hendricks signing with the Los Angeles Angels. Arizona is also sure to covet a big bat since Christian Walker is expected to land somewhere else. However, a one-for-one deal is incomprehensible.

Both of these ballclubs are trying to cut a burdensome contract, so it makes no sense for them to merely switch those pricey players unless there are other assets included. Plesac is right. The Cubs should scoff at this proposal. Bellinger fell back down to earth but still batted a respectable .266 and hit 18 home runs in 130 games. Montgomery posted a dreadful 6.23 ERA and was temporarily demoted to the bullpen. Even if the Snakes cover a big chunk of the expenses as expected, the value does not seem to add up right now.

Additionally, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, and really any other executive, should have considerable leverage to wield in any talks revolving around the 2023 World Series champion. Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick made it perfectly clear that he regrets signing Montgomery. The longer the veteran hurler stays in the Desert, the more likely there is to be festering tension. Arizona is not going to have a plethora of tantalizing offers from which to choose.

There is a decent chance that the pair of southpaws are wearing new uniforms in 2025, but the idea that they could take each other's place in a straightforward manner is tough to fathom. The Wrigley faithful would not take kindly to the organization prioritizing frugality over building the best team possible. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the offseason unfolds for all involved.