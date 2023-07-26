The Tuesday night game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants turned into much more than a Bay Area rivalry. Instead, Giants and Athletics fans put aside their rivalry for the evening to protest the Athletics, who are in the early stages of moving Las Vegas.

Despite Oakland's dismal 28-75 record, the game pulled in a full crowd who had a particular message for Athletics owner John Fisher. “The game drew a sellout crowd of 40,014 on a night furious A's fans handed out black “SELL” T-shirts and “Unite The Bay” posters to their San Francisco counterparts to include Giants supporters in their efforts to keep the team from moving to Las Vegas, as planned,” per ESPN News Services.

Both Giants and A's fans chanted “sell the team!” throughout the game. The Athletics have protested the team's pending move at several games now, but getting Giants to join in allowed their message to make greater waves across the MLB.

Oakland sports fans have every right to be furious and fed up as the Athletics are just the latest team to move out of Oakland, following in the footsteps of the Raiders who moved to Las Vegas and the Warriors who moved to San Francisco.

The Athletics have tried to create plans for a new ballpark for over a decade now, but have been unable to come to an agreement with the city of Oakland. With the team's lease with current stadium the Oakland Coliseum coming to an end in 2024, Fisher has decided he wants to get a deal done in Las Vegas like the Raiders did, and move the team by 2027.

At this points fans are holding out hope for John Fisher to sell the team to keep their beloved A's in Oakland, but there is no word on the likelihood of that yet.