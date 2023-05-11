Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have loved everything they have gotten from ace Zac Gallen since bringing him to the desert. Gallen began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Miami Marlins in a deal that sent Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.

Gallen has become the ace for the Diamondbacks since joining the team in 2019, and he’s fresh off a 12-4 campaign that includes a 2.54 ERA. However, Gallen recently discussed some insight into the trade that sent him from the Cardinals to the Marlins during an episode of Foul Territory.

"On the way home, they traded me … You know the Cardinals, you know they got their certain ways about how they go about some things."@zacgallen23 talks about the potential reason he was traded from St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/kHSCMCw4T9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 11, 2023

“I don’t know. If you know the Cardinals, you know they have their certain ways about how they go about some things…It was an interesting 72 hours.”

Gallen mentions that the Cardinals hold winter camps, and he missed one of them, which he believes might have been a reason for his being traded to Miami. The camps aren’t mandatory, and Gallen reveals he had just finished up the minor league season, so missing the camp is certainly understandable.

All in all, the Marlins then traded Gallen to the Diamondbacks on the MLB deadline day in 2019. This trade featured the Marlins landing talented infielder Jazz Chisholm in a win-win scenario for both sides.

Gallen has now found a home in Arizona, and he has been the top guy on the staff for quite some time in the desert. In 2023, he is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA with 64 strikeouts and just six walks. The Cardinals might have some remorse about trading Gallen away, especially with the way things have turned out for him.