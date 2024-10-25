The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will soon square off in one of the most anticipated World Series matchups in modern history. The biggest stars in the sport collide, as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge each try to lead their respective clubs to the title. There are plenty of other behemoths who will be stepping on the grand stage, though, including future Hall of Famers and past champions.

With such fan fare surrounding the 2024 Fall Classic, it is only fitting that one of the best starting pitchers of his generation offer his prediction and insight. Randy Johnson is now a photography aficionado, but he is still connected to the baseball world. The five-time Cy Young is invested in the upcoming inter-coastal showdown and is not shy about making a pick.

Johnson is going with the favorite, but his reasoning might differ than other fans.

“I think the Dodgers will inevitably win but I think it will be a close series,” the Big Unit told the Dan Patrick Show. “I’m just curious to see how {manager Dave Roberts} will use the bullpen like he’s been doing. If they can hold up and keep doing what they’ve been doing successfully than I think the pitching is really what‘ s going to have to rise to the top. That’s what’s going to really shut down both mega offenses.”

Can Dodgers' pen keep it up vs. Yankees in World Series



Although LA's relievers played a huge role in the franchise winning the National League Pennant, the natural reaction is to assume that Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the rest of the lineup would be what lifts the team to the top. The Dodgers' bats decimated the New York Mets pitching staff in the latter part of the NL Championship Series and may need to stay hot if they are going to grab their eighth championship.

Furthermore, Roberts will not be able to turn to the reliable Evan Phillips, who is being left off the World Series roster due to arm fatigue. The returning Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol look to seamlessly fill his void, but their respective health situations could make them a bit unpredictable. Johnson has a point, though. If LA's skipper continues to push the right buttons with his pen, the Boys in Blue will be mighty tough to beat.

Randy Johnson, the most recent and possibly last ever member of the 300-win club, has an interesting relationship with both franchises. He compiled his entire World Series legacy against the Yankees in 2001, tallying a terrific 1.04 ERA and 3-0 record to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first and currently only title (shared MVP honors with fellow pitcher Curt Schilling). He then put on the pinstripes a few years later but underwhelmed.

On the flip side, the Dodgers have not won a championship in a 162-game season since Johnson's debut 1988 campaign. They were in the mix to acquire the 2015 Hall of Fame inductee a couple of times, but he never wound up in LA. He and fans across the country will be tuning in to see which of these historic juggernauts will reclaim their seat on the MLB throne.