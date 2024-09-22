International free agents have been massive difference-makers in MLB in recent years. From Shohei Ohtani, Shota Imanaga, Masahiro Tanaka, Masataka Yoshida, and plenty more, Japanese players have made names for themselves in America. There is a new name fans will know soon, Roki Sasaki. The former World Baseball Classic star recently got a great evaluation from an anonymous executive, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“‘He is a healthy Jacob deGrom,” one executive said, ‘only better. He might have the best stuff I’ve ever seen.' It remains unknown whether Sasaki will leave Japan this winter or wait one more year,” Nightengale wrote about Sasaki.

The article also mentions Billy Eppler, the former Angels and Mets general manager who is coming off suspension this winter. He was accused of using the injured list for players who were not injured when with LA. Despite the accusation, teams believe he may be the key to landing Roki Sasaki because he signed Ohtani in 2017.

International free agency is one of the many parts of baseball that heavily favors big-market teams. These highly-touted players command massive contacts, and Sasaki should be no different. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the best comparable in this situation. He signed with the Dodgers for 12 years and $325 million.

Potential suitors for Roki Sasaki

Teams will be chomping at the bit to get Roki Sasaki on their team whenever he comes over from Japan. At 21 years old, he was on the stacked pitching staff for Team Japan at the World Baseball Classic. He threw 7.2 innings over two appearances, allowing three earned runs and striking out 11 batters. This began Sasaki-mania in MLB front offices.

The Mets are a suitor for every big free agent moving forward because of owner Steve Cohen and his deep pockets. They signed Kodai Senga out of Japan when Eppler was the GM in 2022. If it takes until the end of the 2025 season for Sasaki to come over, the Mets could have already signed Juan Soto and other big free agents, chewing up their payroll.

If the Yankees land Soto this offseason, don't expect them to be in the Sasaki sweepstakes. If they have space under the luxury tax, general manager Brian Cashman is familiar with the process of signing free agents from Asia, namely Masahiro Tanaka and Chien-Ming Wang.

The Cubs and Dodgers already have high-priced pitchers that could prevent them from signing Sasaki. The Blue Jays missed out on Ohtani and could be looking to rebuild their rotation with a star soon.