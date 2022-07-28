Jonathan Papelbon reveals stance on Barry Bonds, steroid use per Hall of Fame ballot

Around this time every year, there is a conversation regarding the steroid era. People debate whether or not some of the players who have been implicated deserve to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Many of those players are considered some of the greatest to ever cross the white line onto a baseball field.

That has always created division among former players, the media and fans alike.

Former Boston Red Sox closer and World Series champion, Jonathan Papelbon, has never shied away from making noise. On Thursday, he revealed the ballot for the Hall of Fame that he filled out for this year.

He tweeted an image of his Hall of Fame ballot with the caption: “I ain’t afraid to show my @baseballhall ballot. Notice any similarities??? #HOF.”

Papelbon is likely referencing the fact that he chose a number of guys linked to steroid use. He selected Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and David Ortiz. Bonds, Clemens and Sosa (along with Mark McGuire) are widely considered the faces of the steroid era in baseball that took place from the 1980’s through the early 2000’s. Statistically, those men are some of the greatest players in baseball history. None of them have been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Much later, players like Sheffield, Ramirez and to a lighter extent Ortiz, were connected to performance-enhancing drug use as well.

Sheffield and Ramirez also do not appear to be close to getting in. But this past Sunday, Ortiz became the first player connected to be voted into the Hall of Fame. Considering who the majority of voters are (media members), and the reputation and likability of Ortiz, it’s not a surprise.

Unrelated, Papelbon did not select his own name on the ballot. He clearly takes this very seriously.