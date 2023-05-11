Reliever Ken Giles is expected to throw for MLB teams on Friday as he tries to get back into the big leagues following three injury-riddled seasons, according to Jon Heyman.

Giles has pitched in just nine games since the 2019 season. He appeared in five games for the Seattle Mariners in 2022 without allowing a run. He did not appear in a game in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2020 season.

Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh round in 2011, Giles made his MLB debut with the team in 2014. He quickly established himself as a reliable arm in the bullpen, sporting a 1.18 ERA in 44 games. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting.

He followed that with another impressive season in 2015 as he appeared in 69 games and pitched to the tune of a 1.80 ERA, collecting 15 saves in the process. With the Phillies in the midst of a rebuild, they dealt Giles to the Houston Astros before the 2016 season.

He had a down season that year but bounced back in 2017, notching a career-high 34 saves and a 2.30 ERA. He teetered out in the postseason, allowing a run in all but one of his seven outings. Despite Giles’ struggles, the Astros won their first World Series in franchise history, giving Giles a ring.

Giles was again fantastic in his final full season to date in 2019, sporting a 1.83 ERA and 23 saves for the Toronto Blue Jays. His career ERA of 2.71 could give MLB teams the motivation to take a chance on him.

It’s unknown what teams, if any, will be in attendance for Ken Giles’ live batting practice sessions, but how he performs during it will go a long way in determining if his MLB career will continue.