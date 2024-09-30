ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets will meet the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader to determine the final wildcard spots. One team will go home as we share our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Braves Game 2 prediction and pick.

Mets-Braves Game 2 Projected Starters

Luis Severino or TBA vs. Chris Sale or TBA (more than likely)

Luis Severino (11-7) with a 3.91 ERA

The Mets have announced that they would use Severino in a scenario where they were facing elimination. Ultimately, the Mets are starting Trevor Megill in the first game. If they lose that game, we would likely see Severino on the mound for Game 2.

Severino has had mixed results against the Braves in his career, going 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 25 strikeouts over five games.

Last Start: Severino faced the Braves last week and struggled, going just four innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Braves.

Chris Sale 18-3 2.38 ERA

The Braves have announced that they would only use Sale if they face elimination. Therefore, if they lose Game 1 of the doubleheader, then expect them to go with Sale for Game 2. If they win Game 1, then they likely will use another pitcher.

Last Start: Sale went five innings in his last start, which happened all the way back on September 19, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out six, and walking two in a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Game 2 Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -166

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves Game 2

Time: 4:40 PM ET/1:40 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets were in a playoff spot just last week. Then, things fell apart. We are only in this situation because of a sweep-avoiding win by the Mets over the Milwaukee Brewers. Ultimately, the Mets have found themselves in dire straights before. It has not always worked out. They have blown leads multiple times to miss the postseason in past seasons. Therefore, the Mets may be culpable of faltering down the stretch, which is something to consider. Every playoff scenario will leave you with a headache, but for the Mets, they just need to win one game.

If the Mets win Game 1, they will have clinched a playoff spot. However, if they don't, there will be more separation for the Mets. That means they must avoid the pressure and handle business in the first game. Curiously, the best way to pick the winner for this game is to look at how the first game goes. As stated before, the Mets will only unleash Severino if they absolutely need it. Likewise, they will have to face Sale if they win the first game.

If the Braves win the first game, then the odds for the Mets go up in this one. Unfortunately, the only team that might suffer is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have to do some scoreboard-watching. Regardless, there will be intense pressure on New York to go out there and hit the baseball. They will also need a bullpen, which has been solid to come through. Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez will look to

The Mets will cover the spread if their hitters can consistently get on base. Then, they need good pitching from whoever starts and then for the bullpen to protect the lead.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves should not even be here. Yet, here they are. This is a team that has been riddled with injuries and continues to persevere. Miraculously, they are playing for a playoff spot despite losing their best starting pitcher and two of their best hitters for the season. That speaks to the amazing depth of the Atlanta Braves.

Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson are the last two players remaining from the “Big Four” hitters that dominated baseball last season. Still, they have both kept the Braves afloat and helped them stay in the race. These two, along with several integral role players, have grided it out over the last few weeks to help the Braves get here. Now, they must do it again to keep their season going.

If Sale goes, expect him to try and go the distance to preserve the bullpen. Then, expect the third-best bullpen in baseball to attempt to close things out.

The Braves will cover the spread if they can produce several runs early and build a lead. Then, they need a good outing from their starter.

Final Mets-Braves Game 2 Prediction & Pick

When considering the winner, think about a few of these things. When the Braves have been the favorite, they have won 57% of the time. Additionally, when they have been the underdog, they have won just 34% of the time. The Mets have won 60% of the games where they have been the favorite. Furthermore, they have won 46% of the games where they were listed as the underdog. For now, go with the Mets to cover on the road. But keep an eye on what happens with Game 1 first.

Final Mets-Braves Game 2 Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (-108)