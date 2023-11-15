Orioles' Brandon Hyde, Marlins' Skip Schumaker stand tall among an impressive group of finalists to win AL and NL Manager of the Year

Baltimore Orioles' Brandon Hyde and Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker have been named the 2023 American League and National League Managers of the Year, respectively, per MLB Network. Both men vastly overachieved during the regular season and helped breathe new life into their fan bases.

Hyde led the O's to their first AL East crown in nearly a decade, as his young club enjoyed a stunning 101-win campaign. The playoffs obviously did not go as planned, but Baltimore definitively announced its presence this year. With Adley Rutschman and AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson leading the way, Hyde could have opportunities to earn this honor once again.

Schumaker did a remarkable job as a first-year skipper with the Marlins, overcoming a small payroll (much like Hyde) and surviving a crowded NL Wild Card race to roll into the postseason for only the second time since 2003 (advanced in 60-game 2020 COVID season). Despite 2022 Cy Young Sandy Alcantara struggling and then being forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, Schumaker managed a fine starting pitching rotation that fans should be enjoying in the years to come.

Brandon Hyde and Skip Schumaker beat out a highly-respected field

The competition for Manager of the Year was stiff in both the AL and NL. Bruce Bochy could have reasonably finished first among voters, given the way he was able to help the Texas Rangers harness all their talent in just one season. Though, Brandon Hyde is undeniably worthy due to the Orioles' rapid ascent.

Skip Schumaker earned 72 votes to hold off Craig Counsell (51) and Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves. Counsell has long been a pundits' darling for being able to consistently succeed with the Milwaukee Brewers' limited resources. If he can lead his new team, the Chicago Cubs, to a playoff berth in 2024, he will have a great chance at snagging his first NL Manager of the Year title.

There are many fans who will pay little mind to these awards, but these two small-market skippers deserve their flowers. Unfortunately for them, with this honor comes the added pressure to remain relevant going forward. But that is not going to take away from the celebrations that are sure to follow.