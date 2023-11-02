Bruce Bochy now sits at the top of World Series glory as his Rangers triumphed over the Diamondbacks with Corey Seager's help.

Bruce Bochy has done what seemed like a feat that would be hard to replicate in the history of the MLB. The Texas Rangers manager has gotten his fourth World Series ring. This is with the help of Corey Seager to overpower the Arizona Diamondbacks. A lot could have changed had he not made the decision to come back during the offseason. He raised a lot of eyebrows. It was especially with his call to return with his last stint in managing a team way back in 2019. Now, he is on the precipice of baseball immortality and has fans buzzing about a potential hall-of-fame career.

Being in the Baseball Hall of Fame is one thing but being Bruce Bochy is different. With his triumphant return through the Rangers system, he became only the sixth manager in MLB history to win at least four, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Bochy also took the extra mile because he got his four World Series rings in just 11 seasons.

The Rangers' head honcho also joined a very small list. Bochy now sits alongside Connie Mack, Joe Torre, Joe McCarthy, and Walter Alson. He is now just the fifth manager to notch 2,000 career wins and four World Series triumphs, per Jeff Young of FanSided.

The lists he appears on gets even more exclusive with this win over the Diamondbacks. He became one of the three managers to have gotten the elusive trophy in both leagues in the MLB. This along with being part of the Top 10 wins list alone would put him in the conversation to be one of the best to ever do it. Will this title with Corey Seager make him the greatest to ever do it?