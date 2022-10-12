The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to play Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday, but it appears the contest won’t start at the scheduled 4:35 PM ET due to weather conditions.

Via Braves’ Twitter:

“Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined.”

It’s currently quite warm in the Atlanta area, but showers continue to come down. The Braves have their backs up against the wall here after losing Game 1 7-6 as they look to avoid an 0-2 hole heading back to Philadelphia.

It’s Zack Wheeler on the mound for the Phillies while Kyle Wright counters for the home side. Atlanta is giving fans a bit of a discount on food and drinks before the first pitch:

For fans with tickets to today’s game, gates will open at 3 p.m. and all food and non-alcoholic beverages will be discounted 50% until first pitch. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2022

Not a bad deal. The Phillies came out firing in Game 1 on Tuesday, tagging ace Max Fried for six total runs in just 3.1 innings of work. Nicholas Castellanos was the leading catalyst offensively with three hits, while Bryce Harper also went 3 for 3. Castellanos even made a potential game-saving catch in the ninth after Matt Olson clubbed a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-6.

As for the Braves, they stranded nine runners on base and struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. Travis D’Arnaud and Ronald Acuna swung it well, though.

Stay tuned for more updates on Game 2. Wright went 21-5 during the regular season and almost always gets run support from Atlanta so once the game gets going, it should be interesting.

UPDATE: Game 2 between the Phillies and Braves is now scheduled to start between 7:30-7:45 PM ET, per Ken Rosenthal.