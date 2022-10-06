Rob Manfred shares feeling on Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds home run debate

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ American League record for the most home runs in a single regular season with 62. It’s a mark that stood, coincidentally, 61 years until Judge broke it. That prompted discussions about whether or not he should be considered the true home run king.

Not only are fans talking and debating on the topic, but even MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shared his thoughts, as noted by The Athletic.

“The record books say what they say,” he said. “I think that over the history of the game there have been different eras, the ball performed differently, the equipment was different and I think the best way to handle it is let fans make their own judgment as to what records are most significant to them,” Manfred added.

Barry Bonds holds the MLB record for the most home runs in a single regular season with 73. He set the mark back in 2001 with the San Francisco Giants. However, that record has always been scrutinized as he admitted to using the ‘cream and the clear.’ A substance known to include performance-enhancing drugs.

Aaron Judge has never been accused or linked in anyway to PED’s. Roger Maris Jr. clearly believes that Judge should be considered the true home run king, saying he plays the game the right way.

Not only did Judge break the American League record, but he nearly won the Triple Crown the same season. Judge finished with 62 home runs and 131 RBI’s, both leading the league. However, he fell just shy of Luis Arraez in batting average. Judge hit .311 and Arraez outlasted him batting .316.