By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15 years with four different teams, according to Baseball Reference. The two-time All Star most recently earned an 8-10 record with the White Sox, where he logged 102 strikeouts and a 3.35 Earned Run Average from 651 batters faced in 2022.

The former San Francisco Giant signed a one-year, $4.2 million minor league deal with the White Sox in MLB free agency with an opt-out option available before May 15th, according to Spotrac. It would be Johnny Cueto’s first deal after the Giants bought out his contract in 2021 for $5 million after his club option in his previous six-year deal was denied.

“He’s a pitcher as opposed to a thrower. It’s an exciting move,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa told ESPN in early April. “We’re looking forward to it. Anxious to get him here and then Charlotte (Triple-A). It’s a very positive move for us.”

The Marlins stayed in touch with Johnny Cueto as a potential successor to right-hander Pablo López should they trade the 26-year-old pitcher. The Padres were in the mix for Cueto towards the end of December as they tried to search for a starting pitcher.

The veteran pitcher called out the amount of letdowns in the Sox season, saying the team needs to fight if they are going to stay competitive in the MLB standings.

“We can’t get comfortable,” Johnny Cueto said of the White Sox during the 2022 regular season. “We need to go out and play and play hard and show what we can do. We need to fight. We need to show the fire that we have – if we have any.”