It’s almost February, and we are gearing up for the start of the MLB season and look at the odds for AL MVP in this upcoming season. Shohei Ohtani leads the early-season voting for the American League MVP early in the season. Ultimately, he had another great season as he finished with a batting average of .273 with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 90s runs as a hitter.

Ohtani also went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA with 219 strikeouts through 28 starts. Significantly, he is a two-time all-star and won the silver slugger award in 2021. Ohtani also won the Athlete of the Year award in 2021 and conquered the Edgar Martinez award for the second season in a row.

The Angels added some pieces to the lineup they felt could improve the team and convince Ohtani to stay. Additionally, these players could all help enhance Ohtani’s numbers. Gio Urshela is the newest first baseman for the Halos, as the Angels traded for him in the offseason. Also, Urshela can play third base, which may help if Anthony Rendon is not ready. The Angels also added Brandon Drury at second base. Likewise, they signed Hunter Renfroe to the team. These additions help a team that already has Mike Trout.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2023 American League MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani: +220

Aaron Judge: +550

Mike Trout: +850

Julio Rodriguez: +900

Yordan Alvarez: +1200

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1500

Speaking of Trout, he looks to have his first healthy season in four seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued him over the years. But Trout finished with a .283 batting average with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 85 runs through 119 games. Significantly, he could have hit 50 had he stayed healthy. But the oddsmakers have Trout as third behind Ohtani. Ultimately, they possibly believe that Trout may suffer more ailments that may hinder his MVP chances.

Judge is the most potential contender for the throne. Remarkably, he smashed 62 home runs last season, which broke the American League record by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge also finished with a batting average of .311 and had 131 RBIs with 133 runs. Ultimately, it was a monster season for him, and all eyes were on him. Can he replicate the feat and give Ohtani a battle?

But there are three other contenders who no one is talking about. Amazingly, Rodriguez, Alvarez, and Guerrero can all rake the baseball. But they are not in the same conversation as Ohtani presently. However, Rodriguez was a rookie last season and did not play a full schedule. There is still so much potential for him to become a force in the AL. Likewise, Alvarez was one of the elemental reasons the Astros thrived and won the World Series last year. He finished with a batting average of .306 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 95 runs through 135 games. Meanwhile, Guerrero had a solid season with a .274 batting average with 32 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 90 runs. But can he raise his game up a level?

The one thing that separates Shohei Ohtani from the rest is his ability to pitch and hit well. Therefore, many believe he will take the AL MVP award this year because of his strengths. But the most remarkable thing about Ohtani is his ability to thrive even within a chaotic organization that has missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons. Moreover, his incredible poise when hitting or pitching showcases how talented he really is. Expect Ohtani to keep raking the baseball and stand out from the rest unless one of these players makes a statement and changes things.