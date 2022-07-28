Twins, White Sox, Guardians plotting big deadline moves as AL Central arms race heats up

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is quickly approaching, creating a ton of intrigue. The American League wild card features seven teams within five and a half games of each other, fighting for just two spots. Two of the AL division races are all but over, with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros cruising. But the American League Central is a dog fight.

The Minnesota Twins lead the division but have the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox breathing down their neck. The Guardians are 1.5 games back, with the White Sox three back. Interestingly, Chicago jumped Minnesota on FanDuel with the best odds of winning the AL Central Thursday.

According to MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand, all three teams are heavily involved in the pitching market ahead of the trade deadline.

The Twins, Guardians & White Sox – separated by just 3 games in the AL Central – are among the most aggressive teams in the pitching market right now, per sources. According to one executive from a potential seller, “They all think they have a shot and are trying to get better.” — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2022

Some of the biggest prize pitchers on the trade market include Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo and Texas Rangers SP Martin Perez. Despite leading the division, you could argue the Twins are the most in need of a starting pitcher.

Their current rotation consists of Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer. Between inexperience, injury history and age for some of them, the Twins certainly could use another arm for the stretch run.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday, August 2nd at 6pm ET. On Wednesday night, the first big trade of the season happened as the Yankees traded for All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. But baseball’s trade deadline season is always the busiest among the major North American sports.

There are still a lot of moves that will be made before the trade deadline. The question is, who is going to land the biggest prizes?