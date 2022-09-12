MLB Odds: Angels vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Los Angeles Angels will travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday afternoon. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and execute an Angels-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Angels are 4-5 in September, coming off a series where they lost two of three to the Houston Astros. They sit at 61-79 and third in the AL West, with the season over by a mile.

The Guardians have gone 5-5 this month and are coming off a series where they swept the divisional-rival Minnesota Twins in three games on the road. Now, they are 73-65 and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

The Angels swept the Guardians in a four-game series in a showdown that seems like a lifetime ago. These two met in April when the Halos were on fire, and the Guardians stumbled out of the block. The Angels have slumped since, and the Guardians could be on their way to the playoffs. The Angels have recently gone 1-15 over 16 games at Progressive Field since the start of the 2016 season.

Reid Detmers takes the mound for the Angels. Detmers is 5-5 with a 3.67 ERA. In a recent start, he went 4 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Detmers went 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA in August. However, he has only hit five innings or more in two of his four recent starts. Detmers tossed five innings while allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts in a game against Cleveland in April.

Konnor Pilkington is the guy the Guardians will go to today. This season, he has nine starts and 13 overall appearances and will look to deliver today. Pilkington is 1-2 with a 3.99 ERA. Recently, he tossed two scoreless innings in a relief appearance.

Here are the Angels-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Guardians Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani give the Halos a chance to win in every game. However, both have experienced disappointment and frustration in yet another losing season.

Trout went into yesterday’s tilt with six straight games with a home run. Ultimately, it ended yesterday, and he will look to pick it up again. Trout is hitting .280 with 34 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 71 runs. Subsequently, he has a mark of .412 (5 for 12) with one home run, five RBIs, and two runs over the four games against the Guardians earlier this season. Trout is hitting .314 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs over 25 career games at Progressive Field.

Ohtani is hitting .266 with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 80 runs. Also, he has an average of .308 (4 for 13) with one RBI and two runs over three games against the Guardians this season. Ohtani is hitting .294 (10 for 34) with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs over nine career outings against the Guardians in Cleveland.

The Angels will cover the spread if Trout and Ohtani can help get the jump on Cleveland and build the Halos an early lead. Then, Detmers must pitch well and execute his stuff well into the fifth inning.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have showcased how well they can pitch. Additionally, they have a few hitters that can pack a punch and deliver them to victory on certain nights. Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez are two of their best sluggers. Both hope to provide at the opportune moment to help Cleveland to victory.

Naylor is hitting .265 with 17 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 39 runs. However, he struggled against the Angels, batting .091 (1 for 11) over three games. Naylor has not done much better over his career, hitting .227 (5 for 22) with one home run, two RBIs, and one run.

Ramirez is hitting .281 with 26 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 77 runs throughout the season. Subsequently, he went 4 for 14 (.286) with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs during the four-game series at Angels Stadium. Naylor is hitting .266 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, and 30 runs over 38 career battles with the Halos.

The Guardians will cover the spread if Pilkington does his thing and executes his pitches. Additionally, Naylor and Ramirez must carry the load and deliver the Guardians to victory.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Detmers is a future star. However, he has struggled on the road this season and will struggle again. It will not be a blowout, but the Guardians will do barely enough to cover the spread. It feels like a 4-2 game, and one where the Angels flounder all day offensively.

Final Angels-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)