The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will conclude their four-game series on Sunday in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Angels-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The LA Angels, despite having two of the best players in the world, are 46-62. Once again, a year of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is not good enough for a playoff spot. Instead, the Angels seem to be in limbo, sea-sawing between rebuilding and just outside contention.

Seattle, owners of baseball’s longest playoff drought, may just put an end to that streak this season. With a 58-51 record, Seattle is in second in the AL West and own the final AL Wild Card spot. This is an exciting, young team, and 2022 may only be a glimpse of what is to come.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-162)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles, despite having the best two-way player since Babe Ruth, cannot seem to overcome the hump and make a playoff run. Shohei Ohtani is enjoying one of the best seasons in baseball history, with 24 home runs and a 2.83 ERA as a pitcher. Ohtani has also added 11 stolen bases. With Mike Trout missing significant time, the offensive burden has fallen on Ohtani, a task to which he has stepped up to this season. Jared Walsh and Taylor Ward have added significant contributions, each belting 14 home runs. Los Angeles ranks 11th in MLB with 122 home runs, albeit with a measly .229 batting average, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.

The pitching staff has been largely average, ranking 16th in the league with a 3.92 ERA. Sunday afternoon, Tucker Davidson will make his Los Angeles debut. Davidson, who was acquired for Raisel Iglesias, will be making his ninth career start. Davidson’s control has escaped him this season, with a 17.3% walk rate. Still, there are signs of a good pitcher in Davidson, as batters have hit under .200 against both his slider and curveball. After losing Iglesias, Los Angeles’ bullpen struggles are magnified. Ryan Tepera, the likely heir apparent for the closer’s job, has a 4.05 ERA, but a 3.77 ERA in his last 15 appearances.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle has one of baseball’s most exciting young stars in Julio Rodriguez. Unfortunately, Rodriguez is still on the Injured List with a wrist injury. In his place, fan-favorite Mitch Haniger has returned from an ankle sprain, going 1-3 in his first game in over three months. Haniger launched 39 home runs in 2021, so his bat is a welcome addition. Five Mariners have hit double-digit home runs, highlighted by Eugenio Suarez’s two dingers against the Yankees this week. Suarez and Rodriguez both pace the team with 18 home runs. As a team, Seattle has 121 home runs, tied for 12th in the league.

Marco Gonzales will take a 3.95 ERA with him to the mound in this one. The soft-tossing lefty mystifies opposing hitters with a four-pitch mix, registering an ERA below 4.00 in his last four seasons, including 2022. Gonzales does not strike out a ton of batters, instead relying on weak contact, ranking in the 64th percentile of average exit velocity. Seattle’s bullpen is a strong point, ranking ninth in the league with a 3.49 ERA. Closer Paul Sewald has reinvented himself in Seattle, with a 2.47 ERA and 13 saves in 2022. Flamethrowing righty Andres Munoz is a lethal setup man, with a 2.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts in his 43 innings.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Despite winning two of three thus far in the series, Los Angeles cannot rely on a rookie to solidify a series victory.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle -1.5 (+134), over 8 (-115)