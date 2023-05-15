It is game one of a four-game series as the Los Angeles Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Angels come in off a series loss to the Guardians and have lost six of their last ten games. They are currently 21-20 on the season and sitting in third place in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Orioles have won four of their last five, taking two of three from both the Pirates and Rays in recent series. At 26-14, they are the second-best team record-wise in all of baseball. They are also the second-best in the American League and their division, sitting four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles will look to continue their quality play in this four-game set, and the Angels will look to gain ground in the division.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

After losing the last two games, the Angels will attempt to avoid losing three games in a row. They have only done that once all year, losing three in a row in Boston in the middle of April. In those games, Ohtani did not pitch. Ohtani is going tonight though. Shohei is 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA this year. He started the season completely dominant. In his first five appearances, he gave up just two runs in 28 innings of work. He has not been as good since. His last time out was his best of the last three, giving up three runs in seven innings while striking out seven. He got the loss though as the Angels did not produce a lot of runs, and they fell 3-1.

Charged with giving run support will be Anthony Rendon and company. Rendon has been on fire this month. He leads the team for the season with a .301 batting average, which is 23rd in the majors. In May, he is hitting .412 with an OBP of .512. He has eight RBIs and his only home run of the season was in May as well. He did not play Sunday though and is considered day to day. If he is out, that will be a huge blow to this offense. Ohtani will also get the joy of trying to make his run support. He has been striking out a lot recently though. Ohtani has eight strikeouts in his last four games. He has also hit just one homerun in May. If he can turn that around he should be in line for a win.

This lineup also has Mike Trout. Trout also missed Sunday’s game, and hopefully, the rest did him well. He is hitting just .195 on the month, but still hitting .277 on the season. With the day of rest, maybe Trout can start the rebound today against the Orioles.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are finding ways to win against some of the best teams. The bullpen has been great, giving up just two runs in 9.1 innings of work against the Rays. Against the Pirates over the weekend, it was two runs in nine innings of work. This year the bullpen has been one of the best in baseball. Felix Bautista leads the team in saves, while Yennir Cano has been nearly untouchable. He has pitched 19.2 innings of scoreless baseball so far this year. The bullpen is top five in ERA, FIP, and WAR this year.

Charged with getting the game to the bullpen will be Grayson Rodriguez. He is currently 2-0 with a 5.08 ERA. The Orioles have won five of the six games he has started, and last time out it was 5.2 innings giving up two solo home runs in a win. Rodriguez has seen his strikeout numbers decline in his last two starts. He was averaging over one strikeout per innings in April, but that dropped in May. If he can get that back, this will be an amazing pitcher’s duel.

The Orioles have not scored a ton of runs as of late, but do have the guys to make it happen. Adley Rutschman is hitting .287 this year while driving in 22 runs. This month has been great for the on-base percentage. His one base percentage in May is sitting at .420, and he has drawn a walk in all but three games this month. Jorge Mateo is going in the opposite direction though. He is hitting just .105 this month and has seen his batting average drop 70 points. He has just one hit in his last six games, but if he can turn that around, the lineup will produce some runs.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick

These are two teams that will send out solid pitching tonight but have some players who are very streaky at the plate. There are injury concerns today for the Angels. If they have their full lineup, they should be able to score enough to win. If not, the Orioles will take this one. Regardless, the Orioles are 12-6 against the spread when getting runs. They will continue improving that today with a tight game.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-154)