The Los Angeles Angels (7-5) visit the Boston Red Sox (5-8) on Friday night! First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Angels-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Red Sox Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+136)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Angels vs. Red Sox

TV: NESN, Bally Sports

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last Series & Standing: 2-1 vs. WSH (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 5-7 (42%)

Over Record: 5-5-2 (50%)

Los Angeles got off to a solid start this season by winning three of their first four series. That being said, two of those came against the Athletics and Nationals – two teams projected to finish near the bottom of the standings. Still, taking a road series in Seattle and dropping a close series to Toronto leaves LA with plenty of confidence as they enter a four-game stint with Boston. That being said, the Angels finished just 3-4 against the Red Sox in 2022 but they did win two of three in Boston. Additionally, they ride a two-game winning streak into Boston and won four of six road games overall. Still, the Angels need a big game out of their pitching staff tonight if they want to cover as 1.5-run road favorites.

Southpaw Patrick Sandoval (1-0) makes his third start of the season for Los Angeles. The 26-year-old broke out last year. Although he complied a measly 6-9 record in 27 starts, that speaks more to the lack of offense around him. Sandoval held a stellar 2.91 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while throwing nearly 150 innings. He continued to be a reliable strikeout pitcher thanks to a 9.1 K/9. While those strikeout numbers haven’t reared their head yet this year (just four strikeouts in 11 innings pitched), Sandoval continues to progress as an overall pitcher. He allowed just two runs in his two starts and holds a WHIP of 1.00. While Sandoval hasn’t pitched against the Red Sox since his rookie season, he will be looking to leave Fenway Park with better results. As a rookie, he was crushed for four runs in just 4.2 innings.

The Angels’ offense ranks seventh in runs per game but now faces a similarly-strong Red Sox lineup. Despite the presence of both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in their lineup, LA relied on some of their role players to lead the way thus far. Shortstop Bio Urshela leads the team with 15 hits and, consequently, a .341 batting average. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe provided the power at the plate through the first 10 games as he leads LA with four homers and 11 RBI. Still, Trout leads the team with a .436 OBP in addition to knocking out three homers and nine RBI. Ohtani followed suite with three homers and eight RBI himself.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last Series & Standing: 0-4 @ TB (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 5-8 (39%)

Over Record: 9-4 (69%)

Boston was off to a solid start to the season before they ran into the buzzsaw that is Tampa Bay. Prior to being swept by the Rays, the Sox swept the Tigers and won 2/3 against the Orioles. However, the Pirates swept the Red Sox in between those series wins as Boston’s 2023 has been the definition of inconsistent thus far. That being said, they return home today for a four-game series with an Angels team that looks to be a real contender out west. Still, the Red Sox took four of seven games against the Angels last season including three of four on the road to end the series. Even so, the Red Sox haven’t shown the ability to consistently beat good teams this year.

Righty Tanner Houck (2-0) makes his third start of the season for Boston tonight. The 26-year-old put together two 5.0-inning outings in his two previous starts, giving up three runs to the Orioles and two to the Tigers in his wins. While his 4.50 ERA doesn’t look pretty on paper, Boston won’t argue with the results. Primarily a slider and cutter pitcher, Houck faces his toughest test of the season after two so-so matchups to kick off the year. The Angels were undoubtedly his biggest kryptonite last year. He went 1-1 in two appearances against them as a reliever but allowed seven runs in just 4.1 innings of work. Still, he picked up seven strikeouts in those appearances and gets his first crack at them as a member of Boston’s starting rotation.

Final Angels-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Although the Angels have played well thus far I like the Sox to keep things tight in their return home.

Final Angels-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-164)