MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022

The Atlanta Braves will attempt to complete a three-game sweep over the Houston Astros as the 2021 World Series rivals face off on Sunday in Atlanta. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Braves prediction and pick.

The Braves defeated the Astros 5-4 in an 11-inning thriller on Saturday. Now, they will try to sweep Houston.

The game was scoreless heading into the fifth when Jeremy Pena struck a shot to right-center field that bounced over the outfield wall and into the brick wall. The home run was his 15th, giving Houston a 1-0 lead. Then, Atlanta clapped back when Vaughn Grissom launched one to left field. The home run was his second in 2022, tying it at 1-1. The Braves had two runners on and no outs in the eighth but failed to capitalize as Dansby Swanson popped out and Austin Riley ground into a double play. The game went into extra innings.

The Astros scored two in the 10th and appeared to be on their way to victory. However, the Braves scored a run before Robbie Grossman tied it with an RBI single, sending it into 11 innings. Houston once more scored, and brought Ryan Stanek in to close it out. Ultimately, Matt Olson tied it with a check-single to left, overcoming the shift. Travis d’Arnaud then won it with an RBI single that trickled past second base for the victory.

Today, the Astros will go with Jose Urquidy on the hill. Urquidy is 11-4 with a 3.69 ERA. Recently, he tossed 7 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on six hits. Urquidy is 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in August. Also, he went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two World Series appearances (one start) against the Braves.

Charlie Morton takes the hill for Atlanta. Morton is 6-5 with a 4.04 ERA. Recently, he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits. Morton is 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in August. Additionally, he tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball against the Astros in the Fall Classic.

Here are the Astros-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Braves Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-166)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have plenty of weapons in their lineup. Unfortunately. it has not been enough to get past the Braves in this series. Jose Altuve is 2 for 9 with an RBI. Likewise, Alex Bregman is 2 for 8 with a run scored. Yordan Alvarez missed last night’s game because he had been in the hospital that day due to sensitivity from the fireworks played at Truist Park the night before. Also, he went 0 for 2, and the fireworks could have played a significant reason. Kyle Tucker is 3 for 9 with a solo home run. Alternatively, he has been quiet.

The Houston bullpen is vaulted as the best in baseball. Consequently, it has not been the case against Atlanta. Their bullpen blew two leads last night, including a two-run lead in the 1oth. Moreover, they also allowed three earned runs on Friday. Houston relievers have combined to allow six earned runs over two nights.

The Astros will cover the spread if they get a good performance out of Urquidy. Also, they need their bats to awaken, giving them the space to lead. Their bullpen must then protect that lead.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have executed in this series similarly to their World Series run. Alas, they are finding ways to win regardless of the obstacle. Olson is 2 for 8 in this series with two RBIs. Additionally, d’Arnaud is now 2 for 4 with an RBI after last night’s win. Riley is 2 for 8 with one home run, three RBIs, and two runs. Lastly, Grossman is 1 for 7 as a member of the Braves with an RBI after last night.

The Atlanta bullpen has done well, but it like every team, had to deal with the “runner on second” rule that is now a thing in extra innings. Thus, they allowed three earned runs in two innings. Raisel Iglesias was effective in his outing, not allowing a run before the game hit extra. Significantly, he has pitched better since the Braves traded for him.

The Braves will cover the spread if Morton can give them a great outing. Additionally, they need the bats to come alive before extras. Iglesias and the bullpen will need everything to finish off the Astros.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick

Yesterday’s contest was a more accurate depiction of this rivalry than Friday. Urquidy is a great pitcher and has had a great month. Thus, expect him to perform slightly better than Morton. The Astros will cover the spread in the finale.

Final Astros-Braves Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: +1.5 (-166)