The Oakland Athletics (8-27) travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees (18-17) as we continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Athletics won their first series of the year over the weekend when they visited the Kansas City Royals. Oakland has not even tied a four game series before coming into their games with the Royals. They will be riding some momentum heading into New York, but it is a tough matchup. The Athletics have not done much well this season, but there has been some improvement as of late. One bright spot for the team is Brent Rooker. He is hitting .319 with 10 home runs and four doubles. He is going to need a big series if Oakland wants to win a game or two in New York.

The Yankees are dealing with some injuries this season, but they are still above .500. However, they play in the AL East, the toughest division in baseball. New York is 18-17, but sit in last place in their division. They are coming off a series loss against Tampa Bay, but can get back to their winning ways during this series. Aaron Judge is expected to come back this week, but he will be out for this series.

The starting pitching matchup for this game is J.P Sears against Nestor Cortes.

Here are the Athletics-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Yankees Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-128)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Yankees

TV: NBC Sports California, Yes Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics actually have the same team batting average as the Yankees. They both hit .230 and Oakland has actually recorded more hits. Cortes has had a few rough starts in a row, so Oakland has a chance to increase that batting average and hit total. In the last two games, Cortes has given up four home runs as well. Oakland hits better against left-handed pitchers and they have a higher slugging percentage against lefties. Six of Oakland’s regular starters hit over .280 against left-handed pitchers. If the Athletics can lock in at the plate for this game and get to Cortes, they will cover this spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have the same caliber offense as the Athletics (according to the stats), but their pitching is better. The reason Oakland has only won eight games is because the have a team ERA over 7.00. Oakland is the only team with an ERA over 5.70. The Yankees have not been hitting the ball well, but they can turn that around against the Athletics. Teams hit .288 off of Oakland pitching, so the Yankees should be able to make some solid contact in this game.

Final Athletics-Yankees Prediction & Pick

With the Athletics not playing well this season, there is not much to think about. You can take any team the Athletics are facing and most likely make money on their spread. That is what we will be doing here. Expect Nestor Cortes and the Yankees to win and cover the spread Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Final Athletics-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+106), Over 8.5 (-105)