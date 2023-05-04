The Toronto Blue Jays (16-13) take on the Boston Red Sox (18-14) as the Red Sox look for the four game series sweep. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Although the Red Sox have won each game this series, the games have been competitive. The first two games were decided by one run and the Red Sox came back to win each of the three games. Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with six hits in the three games played so far. In those three games, six different players for the Red Sox have hit a home run. Connor Wong has hit two. For Toronto, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr lead the team with five hits. They each have a home run as well. Dalton Varsho is having a good series with four hits and two home runs. These three players have all the RBIs this series for the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto while Brayan Bello gets the ball for Boston.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: Sportsnet Canada, NESN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays will have their best pitcher right now. Gausman has a 2.33 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched. In those innings, he has 54 strike outs to just six walks. In Gausman’s six starts, he has only given up an earned run in two of them. He has not given up a run in his last two starts and has struck out 24 batters over 14 innings in those two starts. The Blue Jays are 4-2 when Gausman pitches, so they will have a chance to come away and avoid the sweep.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are starting a pitcher who struggled in his first two starts, but pitched really well against the Cleveland Guardians in his last outing. Bello needs to carry that good outing over to this game against the Blue Jays. Toronto has their best guy on the mound, so if Bello struggles, the Red Sox will not cover this spread.

The Red Sox are hitting .378 in this series. Boston has 42 hits in the three games with 17 of those hits being for extra bases. They are also making a lot of contact. They are averaging less than six strike outs per game in the series. Gausman is very good, so the Red Sox need to stay focused and put together good at-bats. Yoshida, Wong, Justin Turner and Alex Verdugo all have five hits or more in the series. These four hitters will need to carry Boston to a win in this game.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

With Gausman on the mound, the Blue Jays have the best opportunity to win. The Blue Jays should be able to get to Bello. It will all come down to if Toronto can hold a lead late in the game. Expect the Blue Jays to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-102), Under 8.5 (-112)