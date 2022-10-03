The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will finish their regular seasons with a three-game series at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below.

Toronto has gone 90-69, good for second place in the AL East and the top spot in the AL Wild Card. Toronto will officially hold the top spot in the Wild Card with a win, with Seattle trailing by three games with four remaining.

Baltimore’s storybook season will reach a conclusion this week, with a 82-77 record set to keep them out of the playoffs once again. Still, the success this season along with bringing along rookies will set up a bright future for this team.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+128)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Jose Berrios has been awful this season, but will look to go out on a high note. Despite an 11-7 record, Berrios has pitched to a shocking 5.37 ERA with only 144 strikeouts in 166 innings. Batters have launched 29 home runs against Berrios, who is in the first year of an expensive contract with Toronto.

The bullpen has been solid for Toronto, with Adam Cimber leading all of baseball with 76 appearances. The sidearming Cimber has pitched to a 2.84 ERA, going 10-6 with 57 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. David Phelps owns a 2.87 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. Tim Mayza gave up 61 to Aaron Judge, but has pitched to a 3.28 ERA in his 61 appearances. Closer Jordan Romano has a stellar 2.14 ERA with 36 saves and 72 strikeouts in 63 innings. Batters have hit just .189 against the hard-throwing righty.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. has hit 31 home runs and 96 RBI to lead the team in both categories. Guerrero is tied for second on the team with 35 doubles. Bo Bichette leads the team with 43 doubles, hitting 24 home runs and 93 RBI with 13 stolen bases. George Springer leads the team with 14 stolen bases, launching 25 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is tied for second with 35 doubles, adding 25 home runs. Matt Chapman is second with 27 home runs, adding great defense at third base. Alejandro Kirk has walked more than he has struck out, hitting 14 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a .291 batting average, adding 32 doubles. Toronto ranks seventh with 198 home runs and third with 306 doubles. Toronto leads the league with a .263 batting average.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Dean Kremer will take the ball Monday for Baltimore, just one start removed from a complete game shutout. Kremer has gone 8-6 with a 3.17 ERA in 119.1 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). Batters own a measly .709 OPS against Kremer, down almost 250 points from a disaster season in 2021.

Felix Bautista has been great in his closing duties, with a 2.19 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. The hulking righty has also registered 15 saves. Cionel Perez has enjoyed a breakout season to the tune of a 1.43 ERA in 56.2 innings. Opponents have hit just .221 against the lefty.

Anthony Santander leads the team with 33 home runs and 88 RBI, hitting 24 doubles. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .261 batting average and 34 stolen bases, adding 32 doubles and 16 home runs. Rookie Adley Rutschman has played in just 111 games, but leads the team with 35 doubles and 63 walks, adding 13 home runs. Jorge Mateo is tied with Mullins for the team lead with 34 stolen bases. Ryan Mountcastle is second on the team with 22 home runs. Austin Hays ranks second with 34 doubles, adding 16 home runs. Baltimore is tied for 11th with 94 stolen bases while ranking ninth with 271 doubles.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Simply cannot trust Berrios in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore +1.5 (-154), over 7.5 (-106)