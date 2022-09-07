MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will square off in an AL East matchup Wednesday night in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Toronto Blue Jays have catapulted back into the playoff race, with a 75-60 record that puts them in third place in the loaded AL East. Toronto is just six games behind New York for the top spot in the division and holds the final AL Wild Card spot.

Baltimore just will not quit. The Orioles are an unexpected 72-64, nine and a half games back in the AL East, and just three and a half games behind Toronto for the final Wild Card spot. Baltimore has been the feel-good story of the season, and the light is at the end of the tunnel in this long rebuild.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+112)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto sends one of the best to the mound in this one, with Alek Manoah taking the ball. Manoah has pitched to a 13-7 record, registering a 2.48 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 163 innings. The former top prospect does not throw exceptionally hard, with his average fastball coming in at 93.9 mph, but batters have hit just .220 against the offering. Manoah has cut his walk rate by over two percent, from 8.7% in 2021 to 6.1% in 2022. Toronto’s bullpen is 13th in the league with a 3.71 ERA in 501.2 innings. Closer Jordan Romano has been lights out, with a 2.06 ERA and 30 saves in 52.1 innings, striking out 59 batters in his work. Romano is striking out 28% of batters he has faced, thanks in large part to his nasty slider, which he throws more than half of the time. David Phelps has turned back the clock, with a 2.82 ERA in his 57 appearances.

Toronto’s offense should be one of the most feared groups across baseball. The team is eighth in the league with 166 home runs and third with 259 doubles. Seven Blue Jays have hit double-digit home runs, led by Vlad Guerrero, Jr.’s 27 and 81 RBI. George Springer leads the team with 12 stolen bases, adding 19 home runs and 18 doubles. Matt Chapman, a huge off-season pickup, is second on the team with 24 home runs. Bo Bichette leads the team with 34 doubles, adding 22 home runs and 80 RBI. Alejandro Kirk has blasted 13 home runs while walking more times than he has struck out.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore will send de facto ace Tyler Wells to the mound in this one. Wells has pitched to a 3.90 ERA in 94.2 innings across his 20 starts. Wells does not throw very hard, or strike out many batters, but has only walked 6% of the batters he has faced. Batters are hitting just .208 against his dastardly slider. Baltimore’s bullpen has shined through, with their 3.21 ERA ranking sixth in the league. New closer Felix Bautista has been unreal, with a 1.62 ERA and 12 saves, and 80 strikeouts in 61 innings. Cionel Perez owns a sparkling 1.49 ERA in his 56 relief appearances.

Anthony Santander leads the team with 27 home runs and 79 RBI, making up for the loss of Trey Mancini. Ryan Mountcastle has added 21 home runs and 76 RBI, both ranking second on the team. Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins both lead the team with 30 doubles, while Hays has hit 15 home runs. Mullins has hit 13 home runs and has tied with Jorge Mateo for the team lead with 30 stolen bases. Mateo has added 12 home runs and stellar defense at shortstop.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Should be another good pitching matchup!

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore +1.5 (-134), under 7.5 (-104)