MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to take on the New York Yankees in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Toronto Blue Jays have skidded to a 3-7 record in their last 10, and are now tied for the final Wild Card spot at 62-54. The team really needs a turnaround in order to stay in contention and hold off the feisty Baltimore Orioles. Toronto has a new manager in John Schneider, yet has not been able to turn things around just yet.

The New York Yankees, according to their fan base, are a lost cause. In reality, the Yankees have weathered a rough stretch, sitting at 73-45, a full 10 games ahead in the AL East. New York has a +196 run differential, ranking second in the league in that category.

Here are the Blue Jays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto possesses one of the best offenses in baseball. Vlad Guerrero, Jr. has launched 25 home runs and 24 doubles to go along with a .283 batting average. Guerrero, Jr. ranks 16th in MLB with a .859 OPS. Matt Chapman has hit 23 home runs in addition to his usual sterling defense at third base. George Springer has navigated his own injury woes to 18 home runs and 10 stolen bases. In all, six Blue Jays have hit at least double-digit home runs. Catcher Alejandro Kirk has hit 12 home runs while walking more than he has struck out. In all, Toronto has launched 147 home runs, the seventh-highest total in the league. Their 218 doubles are ranked fourth in the league.

Jose Berrios is tonight’s starting pitcher, in the midst of his worst full season. Berrios has pitched to a 5.61 ERA in 23 starts, striking out just 108 batters in 122 innings. Berrios is prone to the long ball this season, with 26 home runs surrendered. Simply put, this is not the lineup to face if you have issues with home runs. Still, Berrios has his usual solid control, walking just 5.8% of the batters he has faced. Toronto’s bullpen is in the middle of the pack, with a 3.79 ERA that ranks 14th. Closer Jordan Romano has been great, with a 2.51 ERA and 26 saves on the season. David Phelps has turned back the clock, with a 2.47 ERA in his 50 appearances.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York has cushioned itself so well that they could suffer through a rough stretch and still come out on the other side. Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in all of baseball, hitting 46 home runs and 101 RBI to go with a .297 batting average. Anthony Rizzo tied last night’s game with his 28th home run, adding 18 doubles. DJ Lemahieu has been his usual consistent self, hitting .281 with a .382 on-base percentage, walking more than he has struck out. New York paces the league with 195 home runs and 460 walks while ranking second with 605 runs scored.

Frankie Montas, the biggest pitching talent acquired by the Yankees, will start tonight’s series opener. Montas has not enjoyed his usual success with his new team, registering a 9.00 ERA in 8 innings pitched. Last time out against Boston, Montas fired 5 innings while giving up 2 runs. As he settles into his new jersey, making his first start in New York with the Yankees, Montas should regain the dominant form that made him a hot commodity. New York’s bullpen, despite last night’s implosion, is still one of the best in baseball. With Clay Holmes on the Injured List, it will likely be a closer by committee situation. Ron Marinaccio has been utterly dominant, with a 1.91 ERA in his 24 appearances. Wandy Peralta has quietly put together an outstanding season, with a 2.53 ERA in his 46.1 innings.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Look for New York to roll over the momentum from last night’s walk-off.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+126), over 8.5 (-114)