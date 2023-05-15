The Atlanta Braves (25-15) take on the Texas Rangers (25-15) Monday night at Globe Life Field! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rangers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

The Braves were just swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and have lost their last four games. The Braves have a run differential of 52 and that is fourth best in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .346 batting average. Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies both have double-digit home runs this season while Sean Murphy leads the Braves with 32 RBI.

The Rangers are first place in the AL West through 40 games in the season. Texas is second in the MLB in run differential and runs scored this season. They have won seven of their last 10 games and have won four straight series. Jonah Heim leads the Rangers with a .315 batting average on the year. Adolis Garcia has 10 home runs and 42 RBI to lead the Rangers in those categories. Nathaniel Lowe and Marcus Semien each have over 40 hits.

Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves while Cody Bradford makes his MLB debut for the Rangers.

Here are the Braves-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+104)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are batting .312 against left-handed pitching this season. Bradford is a left making his MLB debut. Atlanta needs to take advantage of the nerves Bradford might have in this game. In the minors, Bradford has given up a few hits. He is having a good season this year, but in hist first two season, batters were hitting around .250 off him. Atlanta will have a good opportunity to produce some runs in this game.

Morton has gone at least five innings in all of his starts this season. He has just two starts in which he has given up more than two earned runs. He has a tough task against the Rangers in this game, but he should be able to pitch well against the Rangers. If Morton can go six or more innings this game, the Braves will be in good position to cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers score over six runs a game this season. They know how to get runners on and drive them in. Morton does allow around a hit an inning, so the Rangers should be able to score some runs. The Rangers are tied for fourth in batting average, fourth in OPS, top-10 in home runs, and second in RBI as a team. This means the Rangers are elite offensively and when runners get on base, they know how to drive them in. Texas will need to score a few runs to win this game, but if they do, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Bradford is an exciting prospect making his debut, but he has a very tough matchup. Expect the Braves to come through and get to the young pitcher in this game. Atlanta should cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+104), Under 9 (-102)