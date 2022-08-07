The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Mets prediction and pick.

Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves, while Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Mets.

Spencer Strider has a 2.79 ERA. He has been an impressive and needed addition to an Atlanta pitching staff which — one must remember — is still missing Mike Soroka due to injury and a long rehabilitation process. Given the struggles of Ian Anderson in this year’s Atlanta rotation, it’s important to note just how huge Strider has been for the Braves. They would be in a far worse place without the young fireballer’s production.

Strider has given up more than one run in only one of his last seven starts. That’s a phenomenal run of consistency, and it also shows how good Strider already is. There are a lot of young pitchers who can throw a high-velocity fastball. Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds is one prominent example. However, Greene has given up a lot of home runs this year. Strider has not. Strider shows that throwing the ball hard isn’t the central virtue of pitching. Getting late movement and good location separates the quality hard throwers from the less accomplished ones. Strider’s fastball isn’t just hard; it’s well-placed and gets late action which prevents hitters from squaring up the ball.

Jacob deGrom made his long-awaited return to the big leagues last week against the Washington Nationals. In a very familiar script, the Mets did not give him run support, something which predated Buck Showalter’s tenure as manager. DeGrom wasn’t dominant, but he was solid, allowing only one run in five innings. He made the pitches he needed to make. As he gets more starts, he should gain even more rhythm and go deeper into games. What matters is that he stays healthy and forms the ultimate 1-2 punch with Max Scherzer, who defeated the Braves Saturday night.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-192)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7 (-102)

Under: 7 (-120)

Why The Braves Could Cover the Spread

Jacob deGrom is an elite pitcher, but he is still working his way back in terms of building his fitness and stamina. He is not operating at the absolute height of his powers. The Braves, who got swept in a doubleheader on Saturday, need this game and will play with the intensity needed to grab a win. Spencer Strider has been brilliant over the past several weeks. He should contain New York’s bats.

Why The Mets Could Cover the Spread

The Mets have proved that they are a better team than the Braves. They won a series in Atlanta a few weeks ago. They have won this five-game weekend series. They know how to pitch to the Braves. They play harder than the Braves. They’re firmly in control of the National League East. They have Jacob deGrom making his return to Citi Field in Queens before a roaring crowd. They have to love where they stand heading into this game. Pete Alonso is getting big hits. So is Francisco Lindor. The Mets have it all coming together at the right time.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Mets are the better team, but Atlanta might be able to salvage this final game of the series. DeGrom is still a work in progress. There are a lot of uncertainties attached to this one. You should stay away. If you insist on making a pick, go with the Mets.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5