The Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) in a NL Central matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the game, as well.

The Brewers are now leading the NL Central. They are 5-5 in their last 10, but are coming off a weekend sweep of the Kansas City Royals. The Brewers outscored the Royals 18-10 in the series. Christian Yelich had three multi-hit games in the series and added three home runs, as well. William Contreras leads the team in batting average (.266) while Rowdy Tellez leads the team in home runs (10).

The Cardinals are 6-4 in their last 10 and are slowly clawing their way out of last place in the NL Central. St. Louis is coming off a solid sweep against the Boston Red Sox. In the series, the Cardinals had two come back wins and then won with ease Sunday night. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team in batting average (.313) while Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals in the home run category (9).

The Brewers hosted the Cardinals earlier this season and took two of three. The starting pitchers in St. Louis Monday night are Freddy Peralta and Jack Flaherty.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

In 40 2/3 innings this season, Peralta has given up just 35 hits and struck out 46. He is the pitcher the Brewers have needed him to be this season. In his last three starts, Peralta has allowed two earned runs or less. He gives the Brewers a chance to win any time he takes the mound. Peralta already has a start against St. Louis this season. In that game, he threw six inning, allowed four hits, one run and struck out seven. If he can have another game like that, the Brewers will cover this spread.

The Brewers hit better against right-handed pitchers. Milwaukee hits 41 points better when facing a righty, so the Brewers should be able to get to Flaherty in this game. Flaherty struggles to find the zone and has given up more hits than innings pitched. If the Brewers can get to Flaherty early, they will cover this spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty is having a tough season through his first eight starts. However, he does have a start against the Brewers already this season. In that start, Flaherty threw five innings, and allowed just two runs on four hits. The only problem with that start is he walked six. Flaherty has the stuff to be successful, but his command has been bad this season. If he can find the zone in this game, the Cardinals will stay hot and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game after sweeping the weekend. This should be a competitive series in St. Louis, but game one should lean towards the Brewers. Expect Freddie Peralta to pitch really well in this game while the Brewers get to Jack Flaherty. The Brewers should cover this spread.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+136), Under 8 (-112)