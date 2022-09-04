The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Jason Alexander gets the ball for the Brewers, while Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks.

Jason Alexander’s season has been disrupted. He struggled profoundly in the early-summer months. After a rough outing on July 17, he was sent down to the minors and did not pitch for the Brewers for three and a half weeks. He was called back up to the big-league club and returned to the mound on Aug. 12, but was only able to pitch 2/3 of an inning against the Cardinals. Alexander has made a series of truncated appearances in August, none beyond 3 1/3 innings. His last start on Aug. 30 was his first start of at least five innings since July 17. Maybe that five-inning start is the beginning of a comeback for Alexander. This is a big test for him and a Brewer team which has no margin for error heading into the final month of the season.

Zac Gallen is one of the biggest stories in baseball right now, even if the national headlines are focused on the Yankees’ collapse, Aaron Judge’s home-run chase, the National League East race, and the wild card races. Though the Diamondbacks won’t be in the playoffs and have been appropriately under the radar all season, Gallen has stood out from the crowd in Phoenix. He takes the mound on Sunday with a 34 1/3-inning scoreless streak. It’s the second-longest scoreless inning streak in Diamondback franchise history. The all-time record is 59 straight scoreless innings by Orel Hershiser of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Gallen has a long way to go. Nevertheless, if he gets to 40 scoreless innings (5 2/3 scoreless innings in this game versus Milwaukee), it would be particularly special and memorable. Let’s see what he can do.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds.

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-162)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

The Brewers’ bats finally produced the clutch hits that have been missing in recent weeks. Rowdy Tellez hit a mammoth game-tying homer in the top of the ninth on Saturday, and then the Brew Crew won 8-6 in 10 to snap a losing skid and stay in the National League wild card hunt. The Brewers can ride the momentum from that game into this battle with Zac Gallen, who is due for a regression to the mean. He’s going to have a mediocre start at some point before the season comes to an end … or at least, the odds would say that he will. It would defy the odds if Gallen remains this untouchable for another full month, or even two more weeks.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover the Spread

Zac Gallen against Jason Alexander is a lopsided pitching matchup. The Diamondbacks lost on Saturday, but they still scored six runs in a game started by Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes. The D-Backs have been hitting extremely well over the past few weeks. They’re playing good baseball and have an outside chance to finish the year at .500. With their ace on the hill against a struggling and unproven Milwaukee starter, they have to love their chances in this series finale.

Gallen versus Alexander is impossible to ignore. A pitcher at the height of his powers is facing a pitcher who is struggling to stick on a big-league rotation. The D-Backs are the clear choice here.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5