MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Boston Red Sox as the team teams continue their interleague-series match at Fenway Park on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Brewers-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Brewers defeated the Red Sox 4-1 on Friday. It was 1-1 when Christian Yelich approached the plate in the seventh inning. Then, he smacked an RBI single into shallow left, giving the Brewers the 2-1 lead. The Brewers added two more runs in the ninth as insurance to cover the spread. Brandon Woodruff went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned runs on four hits while striking out nine.

The Brewers will go with Eric Lauer on the mound today. Lauer is 6-3 with a 3.84 ERA. Recently, he struggled, going 4 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs with six hits in his last start. Lauer is having an okay month, going 0-0 with a 3.22 ERA over four starts. Significantly, he has done well enough to win but has not secured a victory in July.

The Sox will go with Nick Pivetta on the hill. Pivetta is 8-7 with a 4.35 ERA in 2022. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits. Pivetta has been a mainstay in a Red Sox rotation that has seen its share of injuries.

Here are the Brewers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Red Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 10 (-104)

Under: 10 (-118)

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers scored enough to win last night. Yelich is now batting .257 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 64 runs. Now, he will look to pick up the pace and keep the Brewers going. Hunter Renfroe went 0 for 4 last night and will look to rebound. He is batting .243 with 17 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 33 runs over 66 games in 2022. Significantly, he has been all over the place in July, batting .224 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and six runs over 12 games this month. Renfroe will either pound the baseball or do nothing.

The Brewers would like to improve their offensive metrics. They rank 21st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, fourth in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage. Subsequently, Milwaukee finds ways to score when their hitters cannot get the job done. The Brewers utilize the sacrifice fly or the base on balls. Thus, they find creative ways to get around their struggles.

The Brewers need Lauer to recover from his bad outing. Also, Lauer needs to take it deeper into the game and locate his pitches. The bullpen got some rest last night, so they will have some energy if they must pick up after Lauer.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Lauer can deliver a quality game. Additionally, Milwaukee needs its bats to wake up and deliver at the plate. Four runs will not get it done every night. Thus, the Brewers must generate ways to score early.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are in a free fall, and it does not appear to end anytime soon. They are 7-18 over 25 games in July and have taken themselves out of the playoff race.

Rafael Devers continues to be the saving grace, batting .324 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 62 runs over 87 games. However, he is injured and has not played in this series. The Sox need someone else to pick it up. Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez combined to go 0 for 8 last night with three strikeouts. The Red Sox need these two to produce at the plate, or else the game will not go well for them. Bogaerts is batting .315 with eight home runs, 42 RBIs, and 56 runs. Alternatively, he has slowed down in July, batting .277 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs this month. Martinez is batting .289 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs, and 51 runs this year. Conversely, it has been a bad month for him, batting .205 with one home run, five RBIs, and seven runs over 19 games. Pivetta must pitch better today to give Boston a chance. He is 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA over four starts this month.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can build an early lead against the Brewers. Significantly, their team has slumped in all aspects this month. The Sox must turn the page and figure out how to produce runs, and keep the Milwaukee offense down.

Final Brewers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are cold as ice, and the Brewers are playing better. Thus, it is an easy decision to make. Expect the Brewers to take the one and cover the odds, winning a big game at Fenway.

Final Brewers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)