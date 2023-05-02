It is game one of three between the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rockies prediction pick, and how to watch.

The Rockies come in off of a 12-4 win against the Diamondbacks to avoid the sweep of the series. The Rockies are sitting just 9-20 on the season, partly due to an eight-game losing streak in April. There is not a lot of hope in Colorado right now. Not only are the Rockies bad, but they also have the fourth-oldest group of position players in the league and a pitching staff that is older than the league average.

On the other side, the Brewers come in after taking two of three from the Angels. They sit at 18-10 on the season and are in second in the NL Central. What is amazing, is they have done this without Corbin Burnes being dominant, and Brandon Woodruff making just two starts. This is not a star-studded roster, but they do all the small things to win baseball games.

Here are the Brewers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-111)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

TV: BSWI/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 PM ET/ 5:40 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are 15th in baseball in home runs, 18th in runs scored, 20th in batting average, and 16th in on-base percentage. They do not have any major stars on the team, but they win games with everyone doing their part. For Wilson Contreras and Willy Adames, it is getting on base. Both have OBPs over .350 on the season, and they have scored a combined 24 runs on the year. Adames has also driven in 15 runs this year, which is third on the team.

For Rowdy Tellez, it is hitting long balls. He has smashed eight of them already this season and leads the team in RBIs and slugging. He also has drawn 12 walks, to bring his on-base percentage to .333 on the year. Brian Anderson does a little of everything. He has five home runs and 20 BIs this year. He is third on the team in slugging, and his 16 runs rank him second on the team this year. The most recognizable name on the roster is Christian Yellich, who leads the team with 22 runs scored this year. He is also the team leader in stolen bases with five.

On the hill tonight will be Freddy Peralta. Peralta is 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA. In his last start, he gave up two runs over six innings, while striking out eight to get the win. This was a nice bounceback from his prior two starts, where he gave up nine runs in 10.2 innings combined. If he can hold the lead to the bullpen, the Brewers will be in a great position. The pen has been dominant this year with Devin Williams having five saves and a 0.00 ERA.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are not very good. They are hitting just .250 on the season with a .307 on-base percentage, which is both bottom third of the league. In their last 13 losses, they have not scored five runs and only hit four twice. They have only won four times in that timespan as well. Why should there be some hope? Well, this offense has potential. C.J. Cron is still hitting home runs. He has six on the year and 16 RBIs to go with it. Ryan McMahon has hit four homers with 14 RBIS but has struck out 39 times this year.

This lineup also still features Jurickson Profar, Charlie Blackmon, and Kris Bryant. The three of them have combined for eight home runs and 26 RBIS on the year, while all three are hitting under .300. Profar is struggling the most, hitting just .219. This team does have talent though. All of the guys mentioned have had big seasons in recent history, but also have fallen off in their careers. The biggest key for the Rockies will be just making contact. The team BApip is .315, which is 6th in the majors. If they got more contact, their batting average, and conversely their runs will skyrocket.

Ryan Feltner is going to the mound tonight. In his last two starts, he has not given up and earned a run and struck out five or more in each of them. On the season, he has struck out five or more in four of his five starts, including five in just 3.2 innings of work in a loss two starts ago. Bonus play: Feltner’s line is sitting at 3.5 strikeouts at -168, and 5+ strikeouts at +136!

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies strike out too much. Luckily, they are not facing a big strike-out guy. Feltner is not a big strike-out guy either, but Milwaukee strikes out at the fifth-highest rate in the majors (please go hit that Feltner line). Overall, the Brewers are the better squad though. If they can get to the bullpen early, the game could get ugly.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-111)