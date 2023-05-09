The St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) are at the friendly confines to take on the Chicago Cubs (17-18) in the second game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Cardinals-Cubs prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was a low scoring affair. The Cardinals won the game 3-1 on the back of Willson Contreras as he made his return to Wrigley Field. Contreras recorded two RBIs and scored a run to make up for all three of the runs scored by St. Louis. Miles Mikolas was solid, but did not make it through five innings. He allowed just one run on four hits through 4 1/3 innings pitched while striking out seven. Dansby Swanson tallied the lone RBI for the Cubs in the loss after hitting a double in the fifth inning. Marcus Stroman had another quality start, making that seven for him on the season. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six. However, he suffered the loss as the Cubs offense was quiet all game.

Game two will feature Jack Flaherty vs. Jameson Taillon.

Here are the Cardinals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Cubs Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-205)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are hitting .257 on the season. That average puts them 10th in the MLB. The Cardinals are seventh in the MLB in hits. Taillon has not been the pitcher Chicago is paying him for. He has five innings pitched in just two of his four starts this season. In those four starts, he has allowed three runs or more in three of those starts. The Cardinals have a great chance to put up some runs in this game off a struggling pitcher.

In the last week, the Cubs are hitting just .222. They started the season as one of the better offenses in the MLB, but lately they have been below average. As long as Flaherty sticks to the game plan, he should be able to shut down the Cubs in this game.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty is pitching for St. Louis in this game and he is not having a great season. He is coming off a start in which he gave up 10 runs on nine hits through 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Including that start, he has given up 21 earned runs in his last 19 innings. The Cubs have the offensive talent to string together a few hits and produce runs and they have a great opportunity to get back on track in this game. Chicago may be without Nico Hoerner in this game, but Christopher Morel has been called up and they still have Swanson, Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger. If Chicago can score four or five runs off Flaherty, they will cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs and Cardinals will always play each other tough no matter what. This game should be no different. However, expect the Cubs to win and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+168), Over 8 (-104)