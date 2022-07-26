MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 7/26/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will be hosting the St. Louis Cardinals tonight for the first game of a short two-game series. The Blue Jays are coming off of a massive series sweep against the Red Sox while the Cardinals lost their three-game series to the Reds. Both teams had a day off to rest up and travel, so who will be able to come away with a victory tonight?

Here are the Cardinals-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Blue Jays Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-106) (+194 ML)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-113) (-230 ML)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have desperately been trying to grab that one seed in the NL Central and are still so close. They’re just 2.0 games behind the Brewers but have an overall record of 51-46. They ended the first half of the season with a bang, and want to keep the hopes high as they continue the rest of July. Offensively, the Cardinals have been pretty good, ranking themselves ninth in the league for batting average (.251) where they will be facing a semi-struggling, middle of the pack, Blue Jays pitching core.

Starting on the hill for the Cards tonight will look to be rookie right-hander Andre Pallante. He has some solid numbers overall so far as he is throwing a 3.34 ERA across 70 innings pitched. If he can keep the Blue Jays bats in check, they should be able to find a win tonight.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays were the favorite to win the world series this year but that hasn’t exactly gone to plan as of yet. They’re 53-43 on the season while sitting in second place in the AL East, 12.5 games behind the Yankees still. They ended up firing their manager just days before the All-Star break after what they believed was a poor start to the season. Since then, however, the Blue Jays have been on a tear, now on a six-game winning streak. They likely won’t be able to compete for the top spot in the AL East, but the top AL Wild Card spot isn’t too shabby either.

Starting on the bump for the Jays tonight will be Jose Berrios, who’s had a mediocre season so far with an ERA of 5.22. As long as the Jays can stay hot on offense and put runs up, they should be okay to win this game.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Let’s not sugarcoat this, this is going to be a game where it can go either way. Sure, it’s probably smart to stick with the hot team in the Blue Jays, but the Cardinals have something to prove, wanting to get back in that top spot of their division. Both of these teams are known for their offense, and not necessarily their pitching, so I want the over while it’s still listed in plus money (!!). This is an easy pick for me, the over might even hit by the end of the first half, who knows?

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (+100)