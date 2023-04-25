Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Giants.

The St. Louis Cardinals just can’t sustain any offense. They busted out on Sunday in an emphatic win over the Seattle Mariners, but that was their only strong offensive performance of the series in Seattle. They flew to San Francisco for the start of this series on Monday night and were shut out by Alex Cobb, who foiled the Cardinals at every turn. St. Louis enters Tuesday night 9-14, five games out of the final National League wild card spot in the loss column. Sure, it’s April, and there are almost 140 games left in the season, but no team wants to dig too deep a ditch in the first month of the season. The Cardinals do not want to be in a position in August or early September in which they have to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-team duel for a wild card spot. Divisions and playoff spots generally aren’t won in April (though the Tampa Bay Rays might be the exception this year), but they can definitely be lost in April if teams aren’t able to stabilize themselves. The Cardinals have to do some damage control and point their season in the right direction.

Here are the Cardinals-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Giants Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+150)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are going with a bullpen approach to this game. John Brebbia is the opener for them. He will be part of a committee of relievers who will go at the Redbirds. The Giants’ inability to put a strong starter on the mound in this Tuesday game could be a tonic for St. Louis.

San Francisco has had a month of April which has been almost as bad as what the Cardinals have endured. The Giants are 9-13, just half a game better than the Cardinals. San Francisco’s offense has been dreadful for most of the month. St. Louis doesn’t have to score a ton of runs to win.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The St. Louis Cardinals are not playing good baseball. St. Louis has generally not been able to solve good starting pitching over the past few days. As noted above, the Cardinals did thrive on offense on Sunday against the Mariners, but that was the recent exception which proves the rule. In three of the last four games, this team has usually struggled at the plate. Alex Cobb smothered them on Monday. The Giants have to think they can continue to contain the Birds at the bat.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Both teams are struggling. The Giants are going bullpen by committee. The Cardinals do not inspire confidence. There’s very little about this game which lends itself to a clear prediction in either direction. There’s a lot of mediocrity on this field in Oracle Park, and when competitions between two equally mediocre teams exist, that’s rarely if ever a good time to place a bet.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5