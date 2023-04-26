The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants in a Wednesday night MLB matchup at Oracle Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cardinals-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below.

St. Louis has limped to a 9-15 record, surprising given the talent-rich roster. Now, with the bad start and some issues in the clubhouse, there have been rumblings about the security of manager Oliver Marmol. Still, there is reason for optimism around the team.

San Francisco has not quite captured the same magic from their 107-win campaign in 2021, starting with a disappointing 10-13 record. Manager Gabe Kapler has a strong pitching staff, but their spacious ballpark has hindered much of their offense.

Here are the Cardinals-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Giants Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+150)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Nolan Gorman has begun to deliver on his prospect promise, leading the team with six home runs. Over half of Gorman’s batted balls have been classified as hard-hit. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with seven doubles, walking 15 times and hitting two home runs. Paul DeJong has returned from an injury red hot, hitting .444 with a home run in three games. Lars Nootbaar has only played in 10 games due to injury but has walked more than he has struck out, adding two home runs and a stolen base. Rookie Jordan Walker has bashed three home runs with a .274 batting average.

Steven Matz will make the start for St. Louis, his fifth of the season. Matz has struggled, pitching to a 6.55 ERA, striking out 24 batters in 22.0 innings. Opposing batters have hit .302 against Matz this season. The lefty is running a career-high walk rate, and his velocity is down a tick. Ryan Helsley allowed a walk-off home run last night but still has pitched to a 1.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Mike Yastrzemski is tied for the team lead with five home runs, leading the team with six doubles. Yastrzemski struggled last season, but improved his plate discipline this season, ranking in the 97th percentile for chase rate. J.D. Davis also has hit five home runs, carrying a .292 batting average. LaMonte Wade has walked more than he has struck out, with a .419 on-base percentage despite a .218 batting average. Wade has hit two home runs and two doubles. Thairo Estrada has impressed with his power, hitting four doubles and four home runs.

Anthony DeSclafani will take the ball for San Francisco, bringing a 2.63 ERA with 21 strikeouts and just two walks in 24.0 innings. DeSclafani owns a 2.2 percent walk rate, which ranks in the 98th percentile in the league. Opponents have hit just .205 against his slider, after running a .452 average against the offering last season. Camilo Doval has struck out 14 batters in 9.2 innings, pitching to a 2.79 ERA. Doval has struck out an astonishing 34.1 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 92nd percentile.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick

Matz has been struggling and a rebound seems unlikely. San Francisco may run up the score en route to a victory.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +1.5 (-182), over 9 (-102)