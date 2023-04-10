The St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) visit the Colorado Rockies (4-6) on Monday night! First pitch commences at 8:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Rockies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cardinals-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rockies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Standing & Record: 3-6 (Fifth in NL Central)

Run Line Record: 4-5 (44%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 3-6 (33%)

St. Louis looks to bounce back from a rough stretch of games tonight. After winning their opening series against the Blue Jays, the Cardinals suffered two straight series losses. Atlanta swept them 3-0 before Milwaukee took two of three. That being said, St. Louis boasts one of the most impressive rosters in the MLB. Despite bowing out in the Wild Card last season, the Cardinals once again project as a serious contender for the pennant. Tonight presents an excellent opportunity for St. Louis to bounce back from losses in five of their last six games considering last year’s success against Colorado. The Cardinals did drop the lone series in Colorado but bounced back to sweep at home and take the season series 4-2.

Southpaw Steven Matz (0-1) makes his second start of the season tonight. Matz struggled in his first season with the Cardinals. He managed just 10 starts. Although Matz recorded a strong 5-3 record, his 5.25 ERA and left a lot to be desired. Still, he put up a stellar 10.1 K/9 and carried that strikeout success into his first start this season. While he struck out seven Braves in just 5.1 innings during his season debut, Atlanta pounded him for 10 hits en route to four runs. Things don’t get any easier for Matz tonight. Although he hasn’t pitched at Coors Field since 2019, he hasn’t performed well there in his career. In three career starts at Coors, he holds an 0-2 record and allowed 15 runs in just 14.2 innings.

If the Cardinals want to cover tonight as road favorites they need their offense to figure it out. St. Louis ranks just 23rd in runs per game this season despite placing in the top 10 in total bases per game. That being said, rookie phenom Jordan Walker has been as-advertised. The 20-year-old outfielder compiled a strong .353 average thus far to go along with two homers and eight RBI. With a hit in every game thus far, Walker looks the part of a future star and now gets his first crack at Coors Field.

The X-factor for St. Louis is third baseman Nolan Arenado. The superstar third-baseman finds himself off to a fast start in 2023, holding a .351 batting average. While the power hasn’t been there, the long-time Colorado Rocky returns to Coors Field where he batted .322 during his stint in Colorado.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Standing & Record: 4-6 (Fifth in NL West)

Run Line Record: 2-8 (20%)

Over Record: 6-4 (60%)

Colorado started hot with two consecutive wins over San Diego but has since lost six of their last eight games. Still, they split their most recent series with the Nationals and now get a chance at the slumping Cardinals. Although the Rockies finished at the bottom of the NL West last season, they feature a ton of offense and play at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. They exploded for 16 runs in their first win over the Rockies last season and thus hold a strong chance to cover tonight.

Righty German Marquez (1-1) makes his third start of the season for Colorado tonight. The long-time Rockies starter looked strong in his debut, giving up five hits and two runs in his win against the Padres. That success did not translate into his second start, however, as the Dodgers pounded him for five hits and four runs in 5.1 innings. This marks a make-or-break season for the 28-year-old after a troubling 2022 campaign. He compiled a 9-13 record in 31 starts last season, finishing with a 5.00 ERA and an uninspiring 7.4 K/9. That being said, he looked sharp against the Cardinals last season, giving up just five runs in 12 innings pitched. While that may not look impressive on paper, considering one of those starts came at Coors Field it could have been a lot worse.

Outfielder Kris Bryant serves as the X-factor tonight. After an injury-riddled 2022, Bryant started strong this season with a .300. While he still searches for his first home run of 2023, Bryant could snap his power streak tonight in a favorable matchup.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

With both projected starters struggling thus far, look for this to be a high-scoring affair.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Over 11.5 runs (-110)