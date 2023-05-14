Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins will play the rubber match of this three-game series on Sunday afternoon. We are in Minneapolis, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Cubs-Twins prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Twins pounded the Cubs 11-1 on Saturday afternoon. Now, they look to take the series on Sunday to gain some momentum to head into the new week. They started Saturday strong when Alex Kirillof blasted a solo shot to left-center field to give the Twins the first run. Later, Joey Gallo came up huge in the third inning when he pummelled a three-run bomb to deep right field to put the Twins up 4-0. Kirillof came up to bat and smacked a shot to deep center field to complete the back-to-back and get his second homer of the game.

Jorge Polanco added to the fun in the fifth when he clapped a two-run shot to right field to make it 7-0 Twins. Then, the Cubs got a run back in the seventh. But Carlos Correa clapped a solo shot to left-center field to make it 8-1. Furthermore, the Twins would add three runs to finish off a blowout win.

Joe Ryan was magnificent, tossing six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out 10. Conversely, Hayden Wesneski struggled for the Cubs, allowing seven earned runs and seven hits for five innings.

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. Significantly, he is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA. Stroman was a hard-luck loser in his last start, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Louie Varland will make the start for the Twins. Varland is 0-0 with a 4.32. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out six in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres.

Here are the Cubs-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Twins Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-200)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Twins

TV: BSN

Stream: MLB

Time: 1:10 PM ET/11:11 AM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs went quiet on Friday. However, they exploded on Friday by scoring six runs over the final three innings. Christopher Morel had a home run, but the Cubs left eight runners on base. Regardless, they got good pitching.

It was not the same story on Saturday. Unfortunately, they managed one run and left 12 runners on base. The Cubs also suffered from poor pitching. Additionally, they committed an error in both games. The Cubs have not scored over the first six innings in either game. Therefore, they have fallen behind and have not been able to generate momentum early in the game.

The Cubs need Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom to come there. Substantially, the Cubs can succeed or fail on the basis of their abilities. Chicago needs their power to get things done.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can score over the first six innings. Then, they need their pitching staff and show up in a big way.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins struggled to score in the first game. Then, they exploded for multiple blasts last night. The Twins combined for five home runs in Saturday’s game and will look to keep up the same amount of power on Sunday.

The Twins have the bats that can do damage at any point. However, it can also go into a lull. The key for this offense is to execute and wait for the right pitch to make appropriate contact. Moreover, they must continue to drive runners home. The Twins jumped out to an early lead on Saturday, and it helped them overwhelm the Cubs. Also, they kept adding to the lead to ensure the Cubs had almost no chance of coming back. It was very different from Friday, where they mustered just four hits.

The bullpen did a better job on Saturday. Significantly, the Twins allowed just one earned run on Saturday after allowing five earned runs on Friday. But the relievers must continue to improve.

The Twins will cover the spread if they can hit the ball early. Then, the pitching must hold up, and the bullpen must find the strike zone.

Final Cubs-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins found their groove last night. Now, they try and keep the momentum going. Expect the bats to not hit five home runs again. However, they will still maintain some semblance of power. The Twins cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)