MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick.

The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning but in the bottom half of the inning, the Padres started to scratch back. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim both hit home runs to bring the score to within two. Josh Bell followed with a homer himself and then the Padres found a way to walk it off in the bottom of the 9th to win 6-5. Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro now has four walk-off hits on the season which is now the most ever in one season in Petco Park history. The rubber match should be a good one.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Padres Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-110)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Dbacks tonight is left-hander Tommy Henry. Henry is (3-3) on the season with a 4.83 ERA in 31.2 innings. He’s been getting the job done for the Dbacks over his last few starts but his last one was horrendous. Facing the Philadelphia Phillies, Henry allowed eight hits, seven runs, and walked four in just 4.0 innings. The Phillies would go on to win that game 18-2. The crazy thing is that the Phillies didn’t hit a home run that entire game yet plated 18 men. Henry must be on his best performance tonight as he faces a Padres lineup that can be dangerous if they stay hot.

The Dbacks’ lineup did a great job of attacking Joe Musgrove last night. The 2022 All-Star lasted only 4.1 innings after allowing nine hits and four runs. Josh Rojas homered on the first pitch of the game and from there it seemed as if Musgrove was rattled. Dalton Varsho and Christian Walker also hit homers but it wasn’t enough as the Friars managed to climb back. The Dbacks need to do a better job of producing runs later in the game if they want to keep their success up.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Padres tonight is Yu Darvish. Darvish has been excellent all season long for San Diego. Without his steady play all year, the Padres would not be in the position they are in now without him. Darvish, alongside a few other dominant starters this season, seems to always pitch a quality start. Darvish has one in 18-straight outings. The last time he didn’t reach six innings was against the Atlanta Braves back on May 13.

Darvish has been the top starter for the Padres this season despite Musgrove’s blazing hot start. The Japanese pitcher has a 3.26 ERA in 162.2 innings and has a WHIP of 0.97 (7th in MLB). He pitches even better at home with a (6-2) record and 2.29 ERA in 74.2 innings. Unless the Dbacks attack him early, he could reach seven innings once again. It doesn’t matter if he allows a few runs early on, manager Bob Melvin has trust in him to finish the game strong.

The lineup finally found its groove last night as they faced a pitcher who usually dominates them. Merrill Kelly has also been on a tear all season long but gave up three long balls that eventually led to the loss. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth are all players to watch for tonight. Brandon Drury remains on the 7-day IL for concussion protocol.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick

Darvish has been on fire and pitched seven scoreless against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start. He should once again lead the Padres to victory tonight.

Final Diamondbacks-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-110)