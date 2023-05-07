The Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) square off with the San Diego Padres (18-16) in a rubber match on Sunday Night Baseball! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch.

The Dodgers have found themselves back in first place in the NL West after a tough start to the season. Both games in this series have been close and low scoring. The Dodgers have not been hitting the ball well in the two games. They have seven total hits, but four have been for extra bases. They do need more offensive production, but their pitchers have been throwing well. San Diego is hitting just .210 this series, and most of that is due to Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres have been pitching well this series. Their seven hits allowed have the Dodgers hitting just .117 this series. They have a 0.78 WHIP and both starting pitchers have had a quality start against the Dodgers. Offensively, Tatis Jr. has been the best hitter for San Diego. He has five hits, including two home runs and a double in this series. With his production, the Padres have a chance to win this series.

Julio Urias will get the start for Los Angeles while Joe Musgrove takes the ball for San Diego.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Padres

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have been hitting much better against right-handed pitchers. Musgrove has been struggling in his two starts this season. He has given up 11 hits in 8 1/3 innings which includes three home runs. He has only walked one batter, so he does find the zone often. The Dodgers need to be agressive and attack the pitches in the zone. Musgrove has been hittable, so Los Angeles should be able to collect a few more hits.

Urias is one of the better pitchers in baseball. He has 45 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings and boasts a 1.11 WHIP. He is coming off a solid start against Philadelphia in which he struck out 10 batters in seven innings and allowed just one hit. If he can carry that into this start, the Dodgers should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Despite Urias pitching well, the Padres hit better off left-handed pitching. Urias has given up eight home runs this season, so he does make some mistakes over the plate. The Padres will need to take advantage of these mistakes and make Urias pay. San Diego hits 50 points better against lefties, so this should not be a problem. If the Padres can get their bats going in this game, they should be able to keep it close and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres have coverd a +1.5 spread in both the games. Musgrove has struggled, but the Dodgers are not hitting well. It should be a lower scoring game, but expect San Diego to play well and pitch well in this game and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-182), Under 8 (-110)